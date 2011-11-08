* Italian 10-year yields at 14-year highs, close to 7 percent

* 2/10-year Italian spread stays narrows, 5/10 area inverts

* Italian premier wins key budget vote, loses majority (Updates with Italian votes, quote, prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 8 Italian government bond yields approached unsustainable levels on Tuesday as a key budget vote in parliament ratcheted up pressure on Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to step down, escalating the country's political crisis.

Berlusconi won a key budget vote but he lost his parliamentary majority. Calls for his resignation have risen as yields on Italian government bonds drew closer towards 7 percent level -- a level beyond which funding costs are perceived to be unsustainable.

The difference between Italian two- and 10-year bond yields was close to its narrowest since the 2008 financial crisis, while five-year yields were higher than those on 10-year debt <0#ITBMK=>, reflecting investor fears they may not get their money back.

In a normally functioning market, investors demand a higher risk premium for longer dated bonds than for shorter maturities.

And in a sign of waning liquidity, the bid/ask spread for the September 2021 BTP earlier expanded to its widest since early August, around 60 bps, a level seen before the European Central Bank began buying Italian and Spanish debt in August in an effort to keep borrowing costs down.

"Now we are really reaching very dangerous levels ... We are above yield levels in the 10-year where Portugal and Greece and Ireland issued their last bonds," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"If we move above 7 percent it will become a completely different challenge for Italy to find non-domestic buyers."

The 10-year Italian bond yield rose as high as 6.74 percent while two-year paper was up at 6.4 percent late on Tuesday. The 10-year BTP yield spread over German benchmarks held at 16-year highs around 494 bps .

"Not far from the current Italian/German 10-year yield spreads, we expect clearing houses to start demanding additional collateral for BTPs - similar to the situation seen in Greek, Irish and Portuguese debt," Lloyds strategists said in a note.

Apart from forays by the ECB and some speculative buyers, traders said there was scant buying interest from long-term investors in BTPs. Many banks have cut their exposure to peripheral euro zone debt.

"When spreads are tightening people have been trying to sell and not adding to positions when spreads widen," a trader said. "They're trying to minimise exposure to Italy as it looks like things could get a little bit messy there."

BERLUSCONI EYED

Berlusconi's departure could trigger a relief rally in Italian debt, traders and strategists said, but this was likely to be short-lived until a new government took power.

If Berlusconi falls "there will be a risk-on move ... but then I think that risk-on sentiment will soon dissipate as people realize none of the economics will have changed in Italy, any new Italian government will still have huge issues," Lyn Graham-Taylor, rate strategist at Rabobank.

Italy has supplanted Greece as the market's major concern as, with debt equivalent to 120 percent of output, it is considered too big to be bailed out, as Greece, Portugal and Ireland were, with currently available resources.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 dipped in and out of negative territory in volatile trading. The Bund settlement close was 138.03, up 12 ticks on the day. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson/Ruth Pitchford)