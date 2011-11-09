LONDON Nov 9 German Bunds fell on Wednesday
after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed to step
down, giving a boost to risk appetite on bets that Italy will
become more willing to pursue structural reforms.
Losses were capped by an increase in the initial margin call
by repo clearing house LCH.Clearnet S.A. on Italian debt.
Italy, the world's third-largest debt market, has faced a
bond sell-off in recent weeks that brought its 10-year yields
close to 7 percent, a level at which countries like Portugal and
Ireland were forced to ask for financial help.
The market pressure on Italy started a few months ago, when
Berlusconi hesitated to back austerity measures proposed by his
finance minister. But even when Berlusconi goes, there is no
guarantee that reforms to cut debt and boost growth will be
quickly implemented and relief on markets may not last long.
The European Central Bank, whose purchases of Italian bonds
are crucial to keep yields below 7 percent, has said its bond
buying programme was conditional on Italy pursuing reforms.
"(Bund) markets will be down, obviously, but we'll see what
the alternatives (to Berlusconi) are," one trader said.
At 0724 GMT, Bund futures FGBLc1 were 46 ticks down on the
day at 137.57. Italian BTP futures FBTPc1 were 38 ticks lower
at 92.316 after rising as high as 93.45 in early trade, although
volumes were thin.
In Greece, where Prime Minister George Papandreou also said
this week he will resign, political parties were close to
reaching a deal on forming a new government which will secure
the next bailout tranche.
But questions will remain on issues such as whether the EFSF
bailout fund will have enough power to fight contagion and if
euro zone politicians will be prepared to take further measures
against the crisis and Bunds may bounce back in the near future.
"It is not only Berlusconi's fault that Europe is in a
mess," the trader said.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)