LONDON Nov 9 The German Bund future rose to a fresh contract high on Wednesday as concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis may be heading out of control following a sharp rise in Italian bond yields pushed investors towards perceived safe-haven assets.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 rose to 139.28, trading above the previous contract high of 139.19 hit in September, to stand up 125 ticks on the day.

"It's all safe-have flows stemming from Italy and everyone seems to be after the Bund today. It's a panic item and the market is not necessarily rational." said a trader. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)