LONDON Nov 10 German government bond futures hit new record highs on Thursday with markets nervous ahead of an Italian T-bill sale which will be a major test of Rome's ability to fund itself as talk of a split in the euro zone intensifed the flight-to-quality flows.

Italy, which has for now replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year old debt crisis, will offer up to 5 billion euros of short-term Treasury bills, maturing November 2012.

"The T-Bill auction will be a big test of sentiment given the way Italian paper traded yesterday," said a trader.

"There were no signs of any buyers with the exception of the ECB and even their interest wasn't great."

The deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, which can't afford to bailout Italy. EU officials told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on splitting the zone .

"I'm expecting more of the same today in terms of sentiment, especially after the reports overnight of a smaller euro zone being discussed by France and Germany," the trader added.

December Bund futures were 53 ticks higher 139.35, having hit a new record high of 139.58 at the market open. Benchmark 10-year yields were 4 basis points lower at 1.68 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Italian bond yields rose as high as 7.5 percent on Wednesday as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's insistence on elections instead of an interim government threatened prolonged instability .

The bonds were last trading around 83 percent of face value, with yields only contained by European Central Bank buying.

The 1-year Italian paper on offer was trading with an indicated yield of 7.5 percent in the grey market late on Wednesday.

