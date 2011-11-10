LONDON Nov 10 The Italian/German 10-year government bond yield spread widened on Thursday ahead of an Italian T-bill sale, a major test for the country's ability to fund itself during an intensified move towards safer assets.

The premium of French, Spanish and Belgian debt over Bunds hit euro era highs.

The Italian/German 10-year yield spread IT10YT=TWEB was last 13 basis points wider on the day at 565 bps, close to euro-era highs. The equivalent French spread was at 161 bps, the Spanish one was at 423 bps, while the Belgian one was at 277 bps.

Bund futures FGBLc1 erased intra-day gains to trade last at 138.82, 1 tick higher on the day.

"We're in a bear market but Bunds are going to come off occasionally. However, it still feels very fragile," one trader said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)