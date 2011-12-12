LONDON Dec 12 German Bunds edged higher
on Monday even after European Union states made steps towards
greater fiscal discipline as doubts remained that the plan could
protect the euro zone from further shocks.
All EU countries except Britain agreed at a summit on Friday
to pursue stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union, but
the capacity of the euro zone's bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
That will put further pressure on the European Central Bank
to step up its purchases of Italian and Spanish government bonds
and keep their borrowing costs at levels that are affordable at
least in the short-term.
With no signs that the bank was willing to accept such a
role, uncertainty and fears that the currency union may
eventually break up will continue to dominate markets.
"It's hard to strip out what's real flow and what's risk
taken off the table for year-end. There is a dissection of the
summit going on," one trader said.
"The ECB is playing down doing any more bond purchases ...
The summit is maybe being viewed as not an end-all solution. We
remain of the view that we are not out of the woods yet and we
will be looking for chances to put more long Bund positions at
some stage."
At 0706 GMT, Bund futures were 20 ticks higher at
135.57, after opening lower. German 10-year yields
were 1.4 basis points down at 2.088 percent.
France, the Netherlands and Italy are due to issue Treasury
bills later in the day. Short-term Dutch yields are
close to zero as some investors look to preserve their cash in
top-quality paper and avoid bank deposits.
Bids from retail clients should ensure a "decent" bid/cover
ratio at Italy's 12-month bill sale of "1.7 or above", Credit
Agricole strategists said in a note.
Bond sales by Italy and Spain later this week will be an
important test of post-summit sentiment.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia)