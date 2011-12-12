* Step towards fiscal union seen positive longer term
* Markets still looking for near-term crisis solution
* Euro zone sovereigns face possible rating downgrades
* Italian T-bill auction seen well bid
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Dec 12 German government bonds
rose on Monday as doubts remained that a European Union plan to
enforce greater fiscal discipline could protect the euro zone
from further shocks, including possible mass sovereign rating
downgrades.
Markets were on alert for a reaction from ratings agency
Standard & Poor's, which on the eve of Friday's EU summit warned
it might downgrade most euro zone countries if they did not come
up with a decisive set of anti-crisis measures.
The plan agreed by all EU members except Britain was to
pursue stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union, but
the capacity of the euro zone's bailout fund was capped and it
was not granted a banking licence.
That was seen putting further pressure on the European
Central Bank to step up its purchases of Italian and Spanish
government bonds to keep their borrowing costs at affordable
levels, at least in the short term.
With no sign the bank was willing to accept such a role,
uncertainty and fears that the currency union may eventually
break up were likely to dominate markets.
"The ECB is playing down doing any more bond purchases ...
The summit is maybe being viewed as not an end-all solution,"
one trader said. "We remain of the view that we are not out of
the woods yet and we will be looking for chances to put on more
long Bund positions at some stage."
Bund futures were last 34 ticks higher at 135.71,
with German 10-year yields down 2.7 basis points
at 2.075 percent.
RATINGS
With no sign of a decisive solution to address both short-
and long-term concerns, things are likely to get a lot worse
before
they get better, analysts say.
Another ratings agency, Moody's Investors Service, said the
measures agreed at the summit were not decisive, leaving the
cohesion of the bloc under "continued threat". It said it would
revisit the ratings of euro zone countries in the first quarter
of 2012.
Analysts were watching for any post-summit S&P action.
"It is interesting to see what S&P's take will be on the
summit because I'm disappointed (with the measures) and S&P have
been very strong in their actions," Rabobank rate strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said.
"It is difficult to see how much it is in the price or how
much markets are bothered because fundamentally there is so much
OECD paper to buy, but obviously there will be a risk-off move.
Things have to go critically bad before politicians make more
steps forward."
France, the Netherlands and Italy are due to issue Treasury
bills later in the day. Short-term Dutch yields are
close to zero as some investors look to preserve their cash in
top-quality paper and avoid bank deposits.
Bids from retail clients should ensure a "decent" bid/cover
ratio at Italy's 12-month bill sale of "1.7 or above", Credit
Agricole strategists said in a note.
Bond sales by Italy and Spain later this week will be an
important test of post-summit sentiment.
The Italian/German 10-year bond yield spread
widened by 26 basis points to 455 bps, while the
equivalent Spanish spread expanded
by 17 bps to 387 bps.
Traders said the ECB was buying short-term Italian debt.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)