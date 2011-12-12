* Bunds rally; Italy and Spain hit as crisis optimism dries
up
* Rating downgrade threat to keep investors in risk off mode
* Italian T-bill sale well bid, Dutch bill yields negative
LONDON, Dec 12 Bond investors ditched
Italian and Spanish bonds and bought up German Bunds in search
of low-risk assets on Monday as confidence crumbled that last
week's steps towards closer euro zone fiscal integration would
halt the debt crisis.
Markets grew increasingly sceptical that an agreement on
stricter budget rules and a stronger fiscal union was enough to
bring the region's debt crisis under control -- unless it
spurred the European Central Bank to ramp up the scale of its
bond-buying intervention.
"We have a nice agreement: a fiscal compact, commitments to
keep fiscal deficits down. But, actually, does any of this solve
the euro crisis? No it doesn't," said Victoria Cadman, economist
at Investec in London.
"We still sit here searching for the big bazooka solution."
Although the ECB was seen intervening in Italian debt
markets throughout the day, it has not indicated it is prepared
to increase the scale of its bond purchase programme. Data
showed that the central bank slashed the amount it spent buying
bonds in the run up to last week's summit.
Markets were also on alert for news from ratings agency
Standard & Poor's, which on the eve of Friday's EU summit warned
it might downgrade most euro zone countries if they did not come
up with a decisive set of anti-crisis measures.
"It seems like the market is expecting some kind of move
(from S&P) and that has heavily influenced the sovereign risk
market today," said Morten Hassing Povlsen, strategist at Nordea
in Copenhagen.
"The momentum seems to be downward for core yields and we
will likely see continued risk-off until we get clarification."
Underscoring the souring sentiment towards the euro zone's
lower-rated issuers, yields on five-year Italian bonds
briefly rose above 7 percent. An auction of the
same bonds on Wednesday was likely to keep Italian debt under
pressure in the coming days, analysts said.
The Italian 10-year yields briefly threatened
the 7 percent danger level, peaking at more than 6.8 percent
before ECB intervention helped yields back to 6.6 percent --
still 20 bps higher on the day. Spanish 10-year yields
briefly rose back above 6 percent and the cost of
insuring most euro zone debt against default rose.
Bund futures settled 117 ticks higher at 136.54,
unwinding almost all of a sharp fall seen on Friday, while
German 10-year yields fell 10.5 basis points to
1.996 percent.
If Italy continued to face unsustainably high costs to
refinance its debt the consequences would be felt across the
euro zone due to the size of the Italian economy and banks' wide
exposure to the country's debt.
"Nothing has been done to allay the growing concerns about
Italy's huge funding needs next year," said Nicolas Spiro,
managing director at Spiro Strategy.
Highlighting the market nervousness, the Netherlands sold
T-bills at negative yields as investors paid up to preserve cash
in top-quality paper and avoid bank deposits.
Italy, by contrast had to pay a yield of just under 6
percent to sell 7 billion euros worth of one-year T-bills. The
sale drew decent demand from retail clients enticed by the
country organising a "BOT day" in which it scrapped fees for the
bills at auction.
RATINGS
With no sign of a decisive solution to address both short-
and long-term concerns over the sustainability of euro zone
debt, things were likely to get a lot worse before they get
better, analysts said.
A Standard & Poor's analyst said the summit deal was a
significant step in resolving a "crisis of confidence", but
added that the EU will need more summits to resolve its debt
problems and time was running out.
Traders said they were still waiting for an official
announcement from the S&P on how the "credit watch negative"
warning will be resolved.
Another ratings firm, Moody's Investors Service, said the
summit measures were not decisive, leaving the cohesion of the
bloc under "continued threat". It said it would revisit the
ratings of euro countries in the first quarter of 2012.
