LONDON Dec 13 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Tuesday, widening the spread over safe-haven German Bunds after steps towards fiscal integration failed to ease the debt crisis in the short term.

Markets continued to fret over the risk of sovereign credit rating downgrades across the euro zone.

Italian 10-year govenment bond yields rose 17 basis points to 6.77 percent, widening the spread over Bunds to 475 bps.

Spanish 10-year yields were 12 bps higher at 5.93 percent, with the spread over Bunds at 392 bps. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)