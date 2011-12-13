* Rating downgrade threat keeps risk appetite low
* Italy, Spain yields rise ahead of supply challenge
* EFSF to launch T-bill programme, demand seen solid
By William James
LONDON, Dec 13 Italian bond yields rose on
Tuesday as markets fretted over the risk of sovereign rating
downgrades across the euro zone after steps towards fiscal
integration failed to ease the debt crisis in the short term.
Spanish bonds also underperformed relative to German debt as
riskier assets suffered due to the risk that rating agency
Standard and Poor's could act on its warning over the region's
debt ratings.
Measures to strengthen budget discipline agreed at a
European Union summit last week were not seen as sufficient to
ease immediate market worries over sovereign debt -- something
only a huge financial backstop provided by the European Central
Bank was seen likely to achieve.
"People are picking holes in the summit... it hasn't done
anything major and we're looking out for some sort of ratings
action sooner rather than later," a trader said.
Peripheral debt was likely to remain under pressure in the
near term but reluctance to trade into the year-end and
persistent ECB bond-buying intervention could delay any major
sell-off, he added.
Italy's 10-year yield rose 16 basis points on
the day to 6.76 percent while the Spanish equivalent
was 11 bps higher at 5.92 percent.
Bund futures edged up six ticks to 136.60,
extending large gains made on Monday. Technical charts showed a
break above Friday's high of 137.12 would open the door for
fresh rises, possibly testing the 139.58 high set in
mid-November, said Futurestechs analyst Clive Lambert.
A survey of German analysts and investors was expected to
show worsening sentiment in the euro zone. The ZEW index was
expected to fall to -56.5 in December from November's reading of
-55.2.
RATINGS THREAT
Analysts said further ratings downgrades were being priced
into the market after Standard and Poor's warned last week that
the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders
failed to strike a deal on how to solve the debt crisis.
Nevertheless, the impact of any cuts would vary across the
region, with France seen likely to suffer if it loses its
triple-A status -- a move that would also threaten the rating of
the region's bailout fund.
"A lot is priced in... maybe for France we could see further
widening but the biggest effect will be for supranationals like
the EFSF. If (the EFSF) loses its triple-A rating it could have
some trouble to find investors," said Alessandro Giansanti,
strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
The impact on German debt, however, may only be muted with
investor demand for low-risk assets likely to remain strong,
Giansanti said, drawing comparison with the limited effect of a
rating downgrade for U.S. Treasuries.
Later in the day, the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) bailout fund will sell three-month bills at its first
auction in a programme of short-term debt issuance designed to
increase funding flexibility.
Analysts expected the sale to draw solid demand, with early
grey market prices indicating a yield of around 0.3 percent.
Concerns about the future structure of the rescue fund had
caused the previous EFSF bond issue to struggle, but the
short-term paper was not seen suffering from the same problems.
Debt sales will be a focus for the market with Spanish,
Greek and Belgian bill auctions also due ahead of more testing
longer-term bond issues from Italy and Spain later in the week.