* Italian bond yields rise before supply

* Italy to sell 2016 bonds on Wednesday

* EFSF auction shows demand for short-dated paper

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Dec 13 Italian government bond yields rose on Tuesday as the risk of sovereign rating downgrades across the euro zone kept markets nervous before Wednesday's test of appetite for its 5-year debt.

Spanish yields fell across maturities by late European trading after the country drew strong demand at its sale of 12- and 18-month Treasury bills although one analyst said it could not be seen as a precursor to Spain's longer-term debt sales on Thursday given that it was "balance sheet paper".

Italian 10-year yields rose as far as 6.78 percent and could soon rise back to 7 percent, according to analysts, although this would also depend on the scale of European Central Bank bond-purchasing. Five-year debt traded around 6.86 percent.

"In the absence of positive news, (7 percent) is certainly the path of least resistance and that level we could easily meet within the coming sessions," Richard McGuire rate strategist at Rabobank said.

The European Union last week took steps towards greater fiscal integration but it was not seen as enough to draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis.

Italian 10-year yields were up 12 basis points at 6.72 percent before Wednesday's sale of 2016 bonds. Rome is likely to pay a record cost to borrow after the EU summit last week failed to reassure financial markets.

But Spanish government bond yields were lower on the day after solid demand for the country's T-bills.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 1.2 basis point to 5.80 percent, and two-year government bond yields also eased.

Spain drew bids of more than 18 billion euros for the nearly 5 billion euros it sold in 12- and 18-month Treasury bills, but yields stayed painfully high as markets braced for threatened sovereign rating cuts..

"We are getting down to levels which are better," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said but he said it could not be seen as a precursor to Thursday's sale.

"This is defensive, this is balance sheet paper, there may be the odd FX reserve manager who has looked at it and picked them up ... it doesn't really tell us how the auctions on Thursday are going to go."

Bund futures settled at 136.61, little changed on the day. Germany sells 2013 paper on Wednesday.

BAILOUT BILLS

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund sold 1.97 billion euros of three-month bills at a yield of 0.22 percent in a solid start to its new short-term debt issuance programme.

"This is a successful debut," said UniCredit analyst Kornelius Purps. "Demand was healthy. The reason for this is a considerably higher yield measured against comparable German bonds."

Concerns about the future structure of the rescue fund had caused the previous EFSF bond issue to struggle, but the short-term paper was not viewed as vulnerable to the same concerns.

Greece and Belgium also successfully issued short-term debt.

Analysts said further ratings downgrades were being priced into the market after Standard and Poor's warned last week that the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders failed to strike a deal on how to solve the debt crisis.

Nevertheless, the impact of any cuts would vary across the region, with France seen likely to suffer if it loses its triple-A status -- a move that would also threaten the rating of the region's bailout fund.

"A lot is priced in... maybe for France we could see further widening but the biggest effect will be for supranationals like the EFSF. If (the EFSF) loses its triple-A rating it could have some trouble to find investors," said Alessandro Giansanti, strategist at ING in Amsterdam.

The impact on German debt, however, may only be muted with investor demand for low-risk assets likely to remain strong, Giansanti said, drawing comparison with the limited effect of a rating downgrade for U.S. Treasuries.

A survey of German analysts and investors showed an unexpected rise in investor sentiment, ending a run of worsening data, but highlighting that the market outlook remains gloomy. The ZEW index rose to -53.8 in December, up from November's reading of -55.2 and confounding forecasts for a lower print. (Additional reporting by Rene Wagner in Berlin)