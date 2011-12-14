LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures opened higher on Wednesday ahead of Italian and German bond auctions and with equity markets in negative territory after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to announce fresh stimulus measures.

The risk of a mass downgrade of euro zone countries after EU leaders failed to come up with decisive measures to tackle the euro zone debt crisis also underpinned the market .

Italy will sell up to 3 billion euros of 5-year BTPs with borrowing costs set to mark new euro-era highs in its first sale of longer-term debt since European Union steps towards greater fiscal integration last week.

However, Italian government bond yields have risen this week -- despite the European Central Bank buying the country's debt in the secondary market -- with the measures not seen as enough to draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis.

"Italy hasn't been trading well this week so it might be a bit tricky although there's a fair concession built in now," said a trader. "We're probably going to trade quite heavily into the auctions."

March Bund futures were 10 ticks higher at 136.71. Two-year bond yields were flat at 0.28 percent, with 10-year yields at 2.02 percent.

Germany will offer 5 billion euros of 2-year bonds, and may struggle to attract demand after yields marking new euro-era lows this week after the ECB cut interest rates last week.

Although a five-year auction last week saw strong demand, three out of four of the country's previous auctions drew less bids than the amount on offer. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)