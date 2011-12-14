LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures rose to
three-week highs on Wednesday on nagging doubts over the
effectiveness of last week's EU agreement on closer fiscal ties
to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
March Bund futures broke above Friday's high to
reach a session high of 137.19, 58 ticks higher on the day.
"I just feel the whole backdrop of the summit is falling
apart. Everything coming out after it is just negative," one
trader said.
Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Jens
Weidmann reiterating his opposition to the central bank ramping
up its bond purchases also helped Bunds higher, the trader said
.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)