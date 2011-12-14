LONDON Dec 14 German Bund futures rose to three-week highs on Wednesday on nagging doubts over the effectiveness of last week's EU agreement on closer fiscal ties to stem the euro zone debt crisis.

March Bund futures broke above Friday's high to reach a session high of 137.19, 58 ticks higher on the day.

"I just feel the whole backdrop of the summit is falling apart. Everything coming out after it is just negative," one trader said.

Comments from European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann reiterating his opposition to the central bank ramping up its bond purchases also helped Bunds higher, the trader said .

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Marius Zaharia)