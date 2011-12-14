(Refiles)
* Five-year Italian borrowing costs around euro-era highs
* Bunds rally, markets euro worries increasing
* Spanish debt sale on Thursday seen going well
By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 14 German government bonds
rallied on Wednesday on growing doubts over the effectiveness of
last week's European Union agreement, while Italian bonds held
their own after a debt sale was well received by markets.
Investors had hoped that a deal among most EU members to
push towards deeper fiscal integration would pave the path for
the European Central Bank to step up its purchases of Italian
and Spanish debt.
But Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Bundesbank head
Jens Weidmann urged Europe to forget about such solutions.
"I just feel the whole backdrop of the summit is falling
apart. Everything coming out after it is just negative," one
trader said.
Bund futures were last 97 ticks higher at 137.58,
with 10-year benchmark bond yields down 7.6 basis points at
1.952 percent.
Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds earlier in the
day, with the level of demand satisfying investors who are
watching its debt sales ever more closely as the euro zone
crisis intensifies.
But Rome had to pay 6.47 percent, a new euro era record,
highlighting fierce market pressure ahead of a year in which
Italy has a gross funding goal of 440 billion euros, starting in
late January.
"The bottom line is that Italy remains, with help (from the
ECB's securities markets programme), liquid in the primary
market, which is relatively encouraging," said Credit Agricole's
European head of fixed income Luca Jellinek.
He added that he expected a Spanish auction of 2.5-3.5
billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday to also go
"reasonably well, but with some outperformance versus Italy in
the 2016 sector."
In contrast, Germany sold 4.18 billion euros of two-year
bonds, drawing stronger demand than at a previous sale despite
yields being at euro-era lows.
The risk of a mass downgrade of euro zone countries' credit
ratings, after a Standard & Poor's warning last week, also
underpinned sentiment.
LOOKING FOR SUPPORT
Traders said there have been few other buyers of Italian
bonds recently other than the ECB.
"Investors are pulling back into their domestic markets all
over the euro zone," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard
McGuire.
"Your government is ultimately going to be the one, that if
everything else fails, supports you. You want to be holding
their debt rather than be on the hook for someone else's."
Benchmark 10-year Italian yields were
slightly higher on the day at 7.22 percent, while the September
2016 bond auctioned was down 3 bps at 6.828
percent.
"Obviously 5-year funding rates of 6.5 percent are
unsustainable and the cost of funding will become a crucial
factor in the first quarter of next year," said WestLB rate
strategist Michael Leister.
"For now however, the market is happy with the supply being
digested rather than raising questions as to the price... of
doing so."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan. Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt.)