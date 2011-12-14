(Refiles)

* Five-year Italian borrowing costs around euro-era highs

* Bunds rally, markets euro worries increasing

* Spanish debt sale on Thursday seen going well

By Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 14 German government bonds rallied on Wednesday on growing doubts over the effectiveness of last week's European Union agreement, while Italian bonds held their own after a debt sale was well received by markets.

Investors had hoped that a deal among most EU members to push towards deeper fiscal integration would pave the path for the European Central Bank to step up its purchases of Italian and Spanish debt.

But Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann urged Europe to forget about such solutions.

"I just feel the whole backdrop of the summit is falling apart. Everything coming out after it is just negative," one trader said.

Bund futures were last 97 ticks higher at 137.58, with 10-year benchmark bond yields down 7.6 basis points at 1.952 percent.

Italy sold 3 billion euros of five-year bonds earlier in the day, with the level of demand satisfying investors who are watching its debt sales ever more closely as the euro zone crisis intensifies.

But Rome had to pay 6.47 percent, a new euro era record, highlighting fierce market pressure ahead of a year in which Italy has a gross funding goal of 440 billion euros, starting in late January.

"The bottom line is that Italy remains, with help (from the ECB's securities markets programme), liquid in the primary market, which is relatively encouraging," said Credit Agricole's European head of fixed income Luca Jellinek.

He added that he expected a Spanish auction of 2.5-3.5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday to also go "reasonably well, but with some outperformance versus Italy in the 2016 sector."

In contrast, Germany sold 4.18 billion euros of two-year bonds, drawing stronger demand than at a previous sale despite yields being at euro-era lows.

The risk of a mass downgrade of euro zone countries' credit ratings, after a Standard & Poor's warning last week, also underpinned sentiment.

LOOKING FOR SUPPORT

Traders said there have been few other buyers of Italian bonds recently other than the ECB.

"Investors are pulling back into their domestic markets all over the euro zone," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"Your government is ultimately going to be the one, that if everything else fails, supports you. You want to be holding their debt rather than be on the hook for someone else's."

Benchmark 10-year Italian yields were slightly higher on the day at 7.22 percent, while the September 2016 bond auctioned was down 3 bps at 6.828 percent.

"Obviously 5-year funding rates of 6.5 percent are unsustainable and the cost of funding will become a crucial factor in the first quarter of next year," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"For now however, the market is happy with the supply being digested rather than raising questions as to the price... of doing so." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)