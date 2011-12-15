LONDON Dec 15 German government bonds opened higher on Thursday as investors concerned about lack of progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis sought liquid safe-haven assets ahead of the end of the year.

Spain is set to see yields fall at a sale of up to 3.5 billion euros of 2016, 2020 and 2021 bonds

"People are losing patience with the EU summit and then there's the Spanish auction," said a trader.

"Yes, these sales are getting done and there's some relief at that but it's at a price and everytime there's more to sell we're going to be seeing more of a concession."

There was some relief for peripheral issuers on Wednesday in the wake of a successful Italian auction, despite the country having to pay an eye-watering 6.47 percent to borrow for five-years.

March Bund futures were 35 ticks higher at 138.21, with 10-year yields 2.5 basis points lower at 1.9 percent.

U.S. Treasury yields were also lower and the demand for safe-haven assets was reflected on Wednesday at a German two-year bond sale where the average yields fell to just 0.29 percent, the lowest in the euro-era.

Measures by European Union leaders to strengthen fiscal integration as the debt crisis worsens failed to restore investor confidence and markets are braced for blanket credit ratings downgrades. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)