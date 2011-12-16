* Spanish bonds up after strong auction, before next week's
LTRO
* Threat of sovereign rating downgrade hangs over euro zone
* Italy faces vote of confidence on austerity
(Updates throughout)
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 16 Spanish and Italian
government bonds rallied on Friday one day after a strong
Spanish auction helped sentiment for peripherals even as the
threat of a downgrade from Standard & Poor's hung over euro zone
sovereign debt.
S&P last week warned it could carry out a mass downgrade if
the European Union summit disappointed. Given that the outcome
has been insufficient to restore market confidence, most
analysts are expecting an imminent move.
Fitch Ratings also downgraded a series of banks in Europe
and in the United States late on Thursday.
Ahead of the European Central Bank's ultra-long 3-year
financing operation next week, however, traders said peripheral
bonds could find some support and price swings could be
exacerbated by thin liquidity one week before Christmas.
"The Spanish auction yesterday was very strong, part of the
explanation for that being that the paper was eligible to use at
the ECB (European Central Bank) as collateral," one trader said.
"There's this talk about the 3-year LTRO, it's kind of like
a QE (quantitative easing) backdoor, they can use the money to
buy periphery. It's like a no-brainer, you take the money at 1
percent and you buy Spain at 6-7 percent. That keeps supporting
the periphery."
Spanish 10-year government bonds jumped, with
yields slumping 20 basis points to 5.24 percent, extending the
previous day's decline after Spain surprised markets by selling
far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the
year, though its borrowing costs remained high. Two-year Spanish
yields shed 19 basis points to 3.62 percent.
Italian 10-year government bonds rose, pushing
yields 15 basis points lower to 6.85 percent, and two-year
yields were down 34 basis points at 5.41 percent.
Italy faces a vote of confidence on its austerity package,
but with Mario Monti's government enjoying an overwhelming
majority in both houses of parliament, the vote should easily
pass in the Chamber of Deputies this afternoon before it moves
to the Senate.
DOWNGRADE THREAT
The rise in Italian and Spanish bonds came despite the
threat of a downgrade of Standard & Poor's, which last week
warned it could cut the ratings of a series of euro zone
sovereigns, including Germany and France.
Fitch Ratings, the third-biggest of the major credit rating
agencies, on Thursday downgraded a series of large banks
including Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs.
"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings
getting adjusted to the downside," David Schnautz, strategist at
Commerzbank said.
But analysts say a rating cut of German debt would unlikely
have a long-term impact on Bunds, pointing to the United States
which still enjoys safe-haven flows despite a downgrade to its
ratings earlier in the year.
"As soon as we see a level shift for the triple-A's, that
probably would not mean much for Bunds at all," he said. "The
benchmark status for Bunds is without any question in the euro
space."
The German Bund future was up 16 ticks on the day
at 137.79.
"We are in 'buy the dip' mode right now and we suggested
137.33 as the level to attempt this yesterday," FuturesTechs
said in a research note. "Nothing (has) changed and we (would)
still be looking to play this to the long side, aiming for a
retest of 139.58."
(Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt.)