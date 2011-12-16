* Spanish bonds up after strong auction

* Prospect of carry trades given 3-yr ECB funding offer

* Threat of sovereign downgrades hangs over euro zone

* Italy faces vote of confidence on austerity (Writes through, updates prices, quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 16 Spanish and Italian government bonds rallied on Friday one day after a strong Spanish auction helped sentiment for peripherals even as the threat of downgrades from Standard & Poor's hung over euro zone sovereign debt. S&P last week warned it could carry out a mass downgrade if the European Union summit disappointed. Given the outcome of that meeting has been insufficient to restore market confidence, most analysts are expecting an imminent move.

Fitch Ratings downgraded a series of banks in Europe and in the United States late on Thursday. Investors could be covering short-positions in Spanish debt after the bonds in the previous session were said to have been snapped up by domestic buyers, market players said. In thin markets, price moves were exacerbated, they added.

Spanish bonds could also benefit from prospects of carry trades, whereby holders of high-yielding Spanish bonds could use them as collateral when they borrow money at an offer of three-year financing from the European Central Bank next week, at a much lower rate.

"What you can do is you buy an asset for 5 percent and you finance it via the ECB and you have to pay only one percent for that. So basically you can run the carry trade of 4 percent," David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank said.

Recent long-term refinancing operations have been indexed to the ECB refi rate, which currently stands at 1 percent.

"The Spanish auction yesterday was very strong, part of the explanation for that being that the paper was eligible to use at the ECB as collateral," one trader said.

Spanish five-year government bonds jumped, with yields falling 38 basis points to 4.31 percent and ten-year yields slumping 27 bps to 5.23 percent. Two-year Spanish yields shed 46 basis points to 3.35 percent.

Yields extended the previous day's decline after Spain surprised markets by selling far more than the amount targeted in its last bond sale of the year, though its borrowing costs remained high.

"What happened yesterday at the auction is that a big domestic account took a lot of the auction," a second trader said.

"Now my guess is that the street is a bit short on the five-year sector ... and is trying to cover short positions because some guys didn't get everything they needed yesterday."

Italian 10-year government bonds also rose, pushing yields 18 basis points lower to 6.82 percent, and two-year yields were down 55 basis points at 5.20 percent.

Italy faces a vote of confidence on its austerity package, but with Mario Monti's government enjoying an overwhelming majority in both houses of parliament, the vote should easily pass in the Chamber of Deputies this afternoon before it moves to the Senate.

DOWNGRADE THREAT

The rise in euro zone debt across the board came despite the threat of downgrades by S&P, which last week warned it could cut the ratings of a series of euro zone sovereigns, including Germany and France.

Fitch Ratings, the third biggest of the major credit rating agencies, on Thursday downgraded a series of large banks including Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings getting adjusted to the downside," Schnautz added.

But analysts say a rating cut of German debt would unlikely have a long-term impact on Bunds, pointing to the United States which still enjoys safe-haven flows despite a downgrade to its ratings earlier in the year.

"If Germany gets downgraded, you are likely to see French ratings falling by two notches so your options for safe havens are rapidly declining," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"So probably it would be a similar scenario as to what happened in the U.S., where following a downgrade the actual yield fell because there is a real lack of alternative."

The German Bund future was up 30 ticks on the day at 137.93 in thin volumes.

"I think Christmas is here," said a third trader, about the low liquidity in the market.

FuturesTechs however saw further upside for the Bund future:

"We are in 'buy the dip' mode right now and we suggested 137.33 as the level to attempt this yesterday," it said in a research note. "Nothing (has) changed and we (would) still be looking to play this to the long side, aiming for a retest of 139.58." (Additional Reporting by Marius Zaharia. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt, John Stonestreet)