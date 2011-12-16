* Demand for ECB collateral spurs Spanish debt rally

* Speculators bet on further rises from ECB carry trade

* Ratings threat provokes caution into close, Bunds rally

By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 16 Spanish government bonds rallied on Friday, helped by demand for collateral which can be used next week to access cheap three-year loans from the European Central Bank.

German Bunds also rose as some investors parked cash in safe, liquid assets on growing concerns that Standard & Poor's will downgrade euro zone credit ratings across the board so that even France and Germany lose their top ratings.

Spanish bonds jumped by between 10 and 20 basis points across the curve, extending the strong performance seen in the previous session following bumper demand at the country's latest debt auction.

"Spanish debt is rallying on the back of the ECB's (Long Term Refinancing Operation) next week - demand from banks for sovereign paper so they can present it at the LTRO," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

The prospect of a further rise in prices next week, caused by banks looking to make a carry trade by reinvesting money borrowed cheaply from the central bank in high-yielding Spanish debt, also spurred short-term speculative flows, a trader said.

"What you can do is you buy an asset for 5 percent and you finance it via the ECB and you have to pay only 1 percent for that. So basically you can run the carry trade of 4 percent," David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

Recent long-term refinancing operations have been indexed to the ECB refi rate, which currently stands at 1 percent.

Spanish five-year government bond yields fell as low as 4.26 percent, down nearly half a percentage point on the day before the rally lost some steam into the market close. Ten-year Spanish debt last yielded 5.368 percent, 13 bps lower.

Italian bonds, eligible at the ECB but seen as a higher credit risk than Spanish debt, also rallied during the day but gave up gains as traders become more cautious heading into the weekend.

RATINGS THREAT

Markets remained on high alert for a slew of rating downgrades after Standard and Poor's last week warned it could carry out a mass downgrade if the European Union summit disappointed. The summit has failed to address the markets' key short-term concerns prompting most analysts to expect S&P to follow through and cut ratings.

That pushed some investors to take shelter from any ensuing market turbulence in German Bund futures, which rallied by almost a full point, taking gains for the week to 321 ticks. The contract settled 81 ticks higher at 135.58, with dwindling market liquidity exacerbating market moves.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings getting adjusted to the downside," Commerzbank's Schnautz said.

But analysts say a ratings downgrade on German debt would be unlikely to have a long-term impact on Bunds, pointing to the United States which still enjoys safe-haven flows despite a ratings downgrade earlier this year.

"If Germany gets downgraded, you are likely to see French ratings falling by two notches so your options for safe havens are rapidly declining," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities.

"So probably it would be a similar scenario as to what happened in the U.S., where following a downgrade the actual yield fell because there is a real lack of alternative." (For a related story on a possible euro zone ratings downgrade, click on (Editing by Susan Fenton)