By William James and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Dec 16 Spanish government bonds
rallied on Friday, helped by demand for collateral which can be
used next week to access cheap three-year loans from the
European Central Bank.
German Bunds also rose as some investors parked cash in
safe, liquid assets on growing concerns that Standard & Poor's
will downgrade euro zone credit ratings across the board so that
even France and Germany lose their top ratings.
Spanish bonds jumped by between 10 and 20 basis points
across the curve, extending the strong performance
seen in the previous session following bumper demand at the
country's latest debt auction.
"Spanish debt is rallying on the back of the ECB's (Long
Term Refinancing Operation) next week - demand from banks for
sovereign paper so they can present it at the LTRO," said
Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
The prospect of a further rise in prices next week, caused
by banks looking to make a carry trade by reinvesting money
borrowed cheaply from the central bank in high-yielding Spanish
debt, also spurred short-term speculative flows, a trader said.
"What you can do is you buy an asset for 5 percent and you
finance it via the ECB and you have to pay only 1 percent for
that. So basically you can run the carry trade of 4 percent,"
David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank, said.
Recent long-term refinancing operations have been indexed to
the ECB refi rate, which currently stands at 1 percent.
Spanish five-year government bond yields fell
as low as 4.26 percent, down nearly half a percentage point on
the day before the rally lost some steam into the market close.
Ten-year Spanish debt last yielded 5.368 percent, 13 bps lower.
Italian bonds, eligible at the ECB but seen as a higher
credit risk than Spanish debt, also rallied during the day but
gave up gains as traders become more cautious heading into the
weekend.
RATINGS THREAT
Markets remained on high alert for a slew of rating
downgrades after Standard and Poor's last week warned it could
carry out a mass downgrade if the European Union summit
disappointed. The summit has failed to address the markets' key
short-term concerns prompting most analysts to expect S&P to
follow through and cut ratings.
That pushed some investors to take shelter from any ensuing
market turbulence in German Bund futures, which rallied
by almost a full point, taking gains for the week to 321 ticks.
The contract settled 81 ticks higher at 135.58, with dwindling
market liquidity exacerbating market moves.
"I wouldn't be at all surprised seeing (sovereign) ratings
getting adjusted to the downside," Commerzbank's Schnautz said.
But analysts say a ratings downgrade on German debt would be
unlikely to have a long-term impact on Bunds, pointing to the
United States which still enjoys safe-haven flows despite a
ratings downgrade earlier this year.
"If Germany gets downgraded, you are likely to see French
ratings falling by two notches so your options for safe havens
are rapidly declining," said Brian Barry, fixed income analyst
at Evolution Securities.
"So probably it would be a similar scenario as to what
happened in the U.S., where following a downgrade the actual
yield fell because there is a real lack of alternative."
