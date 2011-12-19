LONDON Dec 19 German government bonds
were steady early on Monday, supported after the death of North
Korean leader Kim Jong-il raised fears of regional instability,
weighing on riskier assets.
Bunds were also supported after credit rating agency Fitch
warned it may downgrade France and six other euro zone countries
as it believes a comprehensive solution to the region's debt
crisis is "technically and politically beyond reach"
.
Markets are already braced for mass downgrades after
Standard and Poor's put 15 euro zone countries, including
Germany, on credit watch negative.
"On Korea we will have to wait and see what happens but in
the meantime we have enough problems here in Europe," said a
trader.
"Rating cuts are priced in to a degree but it's the start of
a vicious cycle and it has implications for the (euro zone
rescue fund) so it's not good and there's no reason why Bunds
can't stay underpinned into year-end."
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss at a teleconference
the draft text of the new euro zone fiscal compact so that it
can be finalised by the end of January, EU officials said. They
will also consider the size of individual bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund.
March Bund futures were 7 ticks lower at 138.49
with a break above Friday's high of 138.86 needed to open the
way to September's high of 139.19 and ultimately the euro-era
high of 139.58 hit in November.
Trading is expected to fade over the course of the week,
adding to volatility, after volumes dropped below 400,000 lots
on Friday
Ten-year yields were a third of a basis point
lower at 1.86 percent.
Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack while on a train trip,
state media reported, as investors braced themselves for the
instability a leadership transition in the unpredictable North
could bring to the wider region.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)