* Belgian bonds underperform after downgrade
* Rating threats hang over euro zone bond markets
* Bunds lower but seen testing highs again into year-end
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 19 Belgian bonds
underperformed their euro zone peers on Monday after Moody's cut
the country's credit rating two notches, with markets braced for
further euro zone downgrades, the threat of which should help
safe-haven German Bunds rise into year-end.
Belgian 10-year bond yields were 9 basis
points higher at 4.42 percent, while the yield differential
between French and German 10-year bonds widened 5 basis points
to 127 bp after Fitch changed France's outlook to negative.
Moody's downgraded Belgium to Aa3 with a negative outlook
late on Friday, saying the euro zone debt crisis had increased
funding risks for countries with high public debt
burdens.
Fitch had earlier warned it may downgrade France and six
other euro zone states as it believes a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis is "technically and politically
beyond reach".
Markets were already awaiting a decision by Standard &
Poor's on the 15 euro zone countries -- including France and
Germany -- it put on review earlier this month.
"Rating cuts are priced in to a degree but it's the start of
a vicious cycle and it has implications for the (euro zone
bailout fund), so it's not good and there's no reason why Bunds
can't stay underpinned into year-end," a trader said.
Spanish government bond yields continued to fall, with its
10-year bond now around 50 basis points lower
since an auction last week attracted strong demand.
The spread between 10-year Italian and Spanish debt has
widened around 100 basis points over the last week as lower
yielding Spanish paper sharply outperforms Italian bonds.
"There's not volume behind it but the street's tidying up,
finishing covering the short positions it was caught with going
into the Spanish auction last week," said a second trader.
Analysts say the demand for Spanish bonds could also be for
collateral to use at this week's European Central Bank tender of
three-year funds, although there are risks to such a move.
"The risk of buying your domestic government bond and
placing it into the (tender operation) are the daily
mark-to-market on the position and the fact that their haircut
will increase if the rating drops below A-," said ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti. Banks must account for daily
gains or losses on their bonds, while the ECB increases its
buffer against losses on lower-rated collateral assets.
RIA Capital Markets' strategist Nick Stamenkovic said the
market might have got ahead of itself in expecting the tender to
offer continued support for peripheral debt.
"(The market) has been short for a long time, and perhaps
people are squaring positions," he said.
"But there are a lot of headwinds early next year,
uncertainty over sovereign downgrades, a lot of issuance ... and
clearly no solution in Europe so I think this is a short-term
phenomenon that won't persist much beyond the end of the year."
European finance ministers will hold a teleconference on
Monday to persue plans to enhance the IMF's crisis-fighting
arsenal and press on with a drive for tighter fiscal rules.
"A clear-cut decision would clearly be a positive while a
risk remains that the bold announcements made during the latest
EU summit could be further disappointed," Commerzbank
strategists said in a note.
March Bund futures were 45 ticks lower at 138.13
with a break above Friday's high of 138.86 needed to open the
way to September's high of 139.19, and ultimately the euro-era
high of 139.58 hit in November. Just 115,000 lots had been
traded by 1115 GMT after volumes fell below 400,000 on Friday.
"Neat consolidation between 133.00 and 139.00 is seen as a
market preparing itself for another upside attack, taking prices
and yields to unbelievable levels," said Nicole Elliott,
technical analyst at Mizuho.
But Societe Generale's analysts said the Bund could dip as
low as the 136.94/137.12 support area before testing the highs.
Ten-year Bund yields were 3.5 basis points
higher at 1.899 percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans)