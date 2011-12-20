* Expectations for large take-up at ECB's 3-yr tender

* But banks may not use money to buy peripheral debt

* Mood fragile; still no crisis solution in sight

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 20 Italian and Spanish bond yields fell on Tuesday, with investors hoping banks will borrow a large amount of three-year funds from the ECB later this week and spend some of the money on peripheral debt.

Some traders used prospects of a large take-up at the European Central Bank's first offering of three-year loans on Wednesday to square short positions on Spanish and Italian debt before the end of the year.

Volumes were thin, however, with many staying on the sidelines on the view that banks, under pressure to deleverage, will use the money to roll over their own debt rather then buy bonds that could eventually generate mark-to-market losses.

"The expectations are massive," one trader said. "A higher take-up is going to give the periphery some support, but we're possibly setting ourselves up for a fall. It's not guaranteed that they're going to buy (peripheral bonds)."

Demand from banks at the three-year tender is expected to be around 250 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll, although forecasts ranged from 50 to 450 billion, indicating a high degree of uncertainty.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were last 13 basis points lower at 6.74 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds to 481 bps. Equivalent Spanish paper fell 8 bps to 5.18 percent.

About 330 billion euros worth of ECB loans mature this week, while the ECB is expected to lend banks 250 billion euros in one-week cash on Tuesday and 50 billion in three-month loans on Wednesday in addition to the three-year tender.

Tuesday's tender was also seen as key for sentiment towards peripheral debt.

"If the allotment is significantly lower, then the market will probably conclude that the borrowing is being rolled into the three-year, thus this would offer more support to the front end," Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said in a note.

"However we would add a point of caution: reduced usage may also mean that banks are choosing to use the dollar facility, along with an FX swap, to fund euro positions."

SEASONAL RALLY

Spanish two-year yields were steady at 3.57 percent, having fallen around 3 full points over the past month, leading a strong rally in short-term euro zone debt, which is expected to be used as collateral at the ECB tender.

But bid/ask spreads of over 100 cents for Spanish paper indicated that volumes were two times thinner than last month.

"It is seasonal. In January we will see the Italian and Spanish yields spiking higher again," Lloyds rate strategist Achilleas Georgolopoulos said. "It is going to be quite heavy in terms of issuance and quite heavy in terms of market reaction."

Overall sentiment remained fragile, with a long-term solution to the euro zone debt crisis still elusive.

European policymakers agreed to boost the International Monetary Fund's resources by 150 billion euros, falling short of a targeted 200 billion euros after Britain bowed out.

President Mario Draghi reiterated that the ECB's purchases of sovereign debt were temporary and limited, again pouring cold water on any expectations the central bank might intervene more actively in tackling the crisis.

"At the end of the day our core view is that we're still in trouble and I don't see any reason for Bunds not to be supported," the trader said.

Bund futures were down half a point on the day to 137.89, with German 10-year yields up 4.5 basis points to 1.926 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Stonestreet)