LONDON Dec 21 German government bonds
edged lower on Wednesday ahead of the European Central Bank's
offer of three-year funds which is set to ease bank funding
concerns and give support to peripheral euro zone bonds in the
near-term.
Banks cut their take-up of one week cash on Tuesday and took
142 billion euros in a one-day bridging operation, suggesting
there will be strong demand for the longer-term cash
.
A Reuters poll showed euro-zone banks were expected to snap
up 250 billion euros at the tender, although forecasts ranged
widely with some anlysts seeing as much as 500
billion euros.
"The market's whipped itself into a bit of a frenzy and
there's optimism for a large take-up, although that's somewhat
in the price now," said a trader.
"Once this is done that's going to be pretty much it for the
year," he added.
Trading volumes have collapsed below 300,000 lots a day for
Bund futures this week, less than half volumes seen in recent
months.
March Bund futures were 14 ticks lower at 137.36,
with 10-year yields 2 basis points higher at 1.94
percent.
Italian and Spanish bonds have rallied in recent sessions,
albeit in extremely thin trading conditions, on optimism the
three-year funds would be reinvested in higher-yielding euro
zone debt.
"A bold ECB allotment could...provide additional relief for
peripheral markets and in turn weigh on Bunds, even though the
air on the downside may get thinner with 10-year yields having
corrected higher close to 2 percent," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note.
But other analysts say the market may be getting overly
optimistic that the cash will be used for the so called carry
trade as banks face a funding crunch next year with a 700
billion euro wall of funding redemptions, according to the
European Banking Association, most in the first half.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)