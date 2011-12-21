LONDON Dec 21 German government bonds
turned positive on the day on Wednesday, as doubts set in that a
large take-up at the European Central Bank's three-year
unlimited euro tender will give lasting support to peripheral
debt.
Bunds have fallen in recent days on hopes that banks will
use some of the money to buy high-yielding Italian and Spanish
debt.
Italian government bond yields were 20-30 basis points
higher on the day across the curve, with the 10-year
trading at 6.92 percent, compared to session lows
around 6.5 percent.
Bund futures were last 25 ticks up at 137.75,
having hit a session low of 136.69 right after the tender.
"The assumption was that people would use the ECB money to
plough back into the periphery but that's not necessarily been
the case," one trader said.
"Some of that money is finding its way back into Germany
where they'd rather have the extra 1 percent than the 5 percent
(on Spain and Italy) where there's still a risk the whole thing
blows up."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Willian James)