LONDON Dec 21 German government bonds turned positive on the day on Wednesday, as doubts set in that a large take-up at the European Central Bank's three-year unlimited euro tender will give lasting support to peripheral debt.

Bunds have fallen in recent days on hopes that banks will use some of the money to buy high-yielding Italian and Spanish debt.

Italian government bond yields were 20-30 basis points higher on the day across the curve, with the 10-year trading at 6.92 percent, compared to session lows around 6.5 percent.

Bund futures were last 25 ticks up at 137.75, having hit a session low of 136.69 right after the tender.

"The assumption was that people would use the ECB money to plough back into the periphery but that's not necessarily been the case," one trader said.

"Some of that money is finding its way back into Germany where they'd rather have the extra 1 percent than the 5 percent (on Spain and Italy) where there's still a risk the whole thing blows up." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Willian James)