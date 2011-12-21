* Banks borrow 489 bln euros in 3-year funds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 21 Italian and Spanish government bond yields rose on Wednesday after doubts emerged on whether banks would use much of the hefty three-year loans they took from the European Central Bank to buy Italian and Spanish debt.

Yields had fallen for eight sessions in thin trade driven by short-term players, who booked their profits on Wednesday soon after the ECB said it lent banks 489 billion euros, much more than the 310 billion expected.

The profit-taking spree took Italian yields close to the psychologically important 7 percent level again, prompting the ECB to buy Italian debt in secondary markets, traders said.

Bund futures sank to session lows of 136.69 before jumping more than one full point, last trading at 137.80, 30 ticks higher than the previous day's close. Trading volumes surpassed 300,000 lots for the first time this week, but were still around half those seen at the start of the month.

"It was a five-minute wonder," Investec's chief economist Philip Shaw said.

A high take-up of ECB loans was seen as positive for riskier assets, including debt issued by the euro zone's most debt-laden states, but had been priced into the market well in advance.

The three-year cash is intended to help ease a bank funding crunch next year but there were also hopes that it would also support peripheral bonds if banks used the low-cost funds to buy higher-yielding sovereign debt.

"The assumption was that people would use the ECB money to plough back into the periphery but that's not necessarily been the case," one trader said.

"Some of that money is finding its way back into Germany where they'd rather have the extra 1 percent than the 5 percent (on Spain and Italy) where there's still a risk the whole thing blows up."

The European Banking Association said banks face a 700 billion euro wall of funding redemptions next year, most in the first half. Funding strains in the interbank market are highly correlated with banks' holdings of sovereign debt, which has been under selling pressure this year.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 16 basis points higher at 6.79 percent, compared to 6.92 percent before traders cited ECB forays, but sharply higher from session lows of just below 6.5 percent.

SPAIN'S RALLY

Spanish yields were 18 bps higher at 5.31 percent, having fallen almost 100 bps in the past 10 days.

The scale of the recent rally in Spanish bonds is reflected by outright 10-year yields now lower than they were at the beginning of the year, despite the market volatility since then. Spreads over Bunds are however wider.

Total returns on Spanish government bonds this year are currently 6.4 percent, according to Evolution Securities, quoting iBoxx data, compared with 9.3 percent on German Bunds.

Analysts warn the good run seen by Spanish debt in December may reverse just as fast early next year when euro zone governments face a big wall of supply, unless policymakers come up with a more definite solution to the debt crisis.

"It's going to be an eventful January for sure, we have to face up to a heavy supply and it really depends on which side of the bed the market wakes up on on January 4," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Susan Fenton)