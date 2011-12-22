(Adds quote, updates prices into mid-session)

* Bunds lower but near-term retest of highs seen

* Italian, Spanish bonds broadly steady

* Liquidity fades as year-end approaches

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 22 German government bonds eased on Thursday but are likely to stay supported by investors seeking liquid assets into the year-end and eventually test their recent highs with no end to the euro zone debt crisis in sight.

Hopes that banks would use some of the 489 billion euros of three-year funds borrowed from the European Central Bank to buy Spanish and Italian government bonds were fading.

Traders said the preference was to reinvest some of the funds into safe-haven paper rather than pick up the higher yields on offer from some of Europe's more troubled states.

"As banks are already full of peripheral debt, it's hard to think they're going to want more," a trader said.

"If you look at repo rates, at bill rates for quality paper, they're negative at the short-end which tells you what people want to be in."

Italian 10-year bond yields were flat at 6.81 percent after the ECB was forced to step back into the secondary market on Wednesday as yields jumped higher in the wake of the three-year tender.

Equivalent Spanish paper was yielding 5.376 percent, 6 basis points more on the day.

Investors are winding down for year-end and trading volumes are dwindling -- just 130,000 lots had traded by 1130 GMT. But the threat of mass credit ratings downgrades for the euro zone countries is still hanging over the market with Standard & Poor's yet to announce if it will cut ratings on any of the 15 countries it has on credit watch negative.

"We're going to see some big moves and some very technical trading with this thin market," said a second trader.

"If anyone has an axe to grind in a particular direction they can move the market pretty easily."

March Bund futures were 37 ticks lower at 137.46, with equities in positive territory the main driving force.

The contract still needs to break above Friday's high of 138.86 to allow a further move higher, but support in the 136.70 area held up on Wednesday.

Ten-year yields were 3.3 basis points higher at 1.968 percent.

Analysts expect Bunds to retest their recent highs with non-core bond markets likely to come under fresh pressure after Christmas with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.

The next supply test comes in a week's time when Italy will sell 3- and 10-year bonds.

"We expect some pressure on yields through the auction, first there is the lack of liquidity and then the huge rally we had before the ECB tender, the positive sentiment, has already started to reduce," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Countries such as Greece and Ireland struggled to raise funding shortly before asking for aid and were forced to issue shorter-term paper. However, the opposite looks likely for core countries next year with issuers moving to extend the duration of their debt.

Germany plans to issue 250 billion euros of debt next year . Commerzbank notes the country plans 11 billion euro reduction of 2-year bonds, partially offset by the addition of 2 billion euros of 30-year paper, while the Netherlands said recently it would issue around 10 billion euros more in bond markets than this year and cut T-bill issuance.

"The drop in Schatz (issuance) has come as a surprise and should give the short-end support," said Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz.

"While not quite as aggressive as in the case of the Netherlands, the German issuance calendar (shows) core countries will be keen on moving out the maturity spectrum - in sharp contrast to the periphery." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra/Anna Willard)