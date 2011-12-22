* Huge ECB cash inflow shows no sign of boosting markets

* Spanish and Italian yields rise, no reinvestment seen yet

* Italy year-end auction highlights upcoming supply challenge

By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Dec 22 Spanish and Italian bond yields crept higher on Thursday and underperformed German debt as markets grew sceptical that banks would use funds borrowed from the European Central Bank to buy lower-rated government bonds.

Banks borrowed a huge 489 billion euros from the ECB at an unprecedented offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, which some had expected to be reinvested in Spanish and Italian debt and help ease borrowing costs.

But, those looking for an immediate boost to Italy and Spain were likely to be disappointed. Traders said the preference was to reinvest some of the funds into safe-haven paper rather than pick up the higher yields on offer from some of Europe's more troubled states.

"What happened yesterday is not a silver bullet to the crisis... but it is too soon to see the impact yet," said Niels From, strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.

"Even though we haven't really seen outperformance in Spain and Italy since yesterday, I still see the auction as supporting those two countries, but I don't see this causing a major spread narrowing."

Spanish 10-year bond yields were 8 basis higher at 5.39 percent and equivalent Italian yields were up 5 bps at 6.86 percent. The rise unwound only part of a sharp fall in both countries' borrowing costs seen in the run up to the ECB operation.

Bund futures settled flat at 137.83, with traded volume extremely light at just 235,000 lots, well below a daily average of nearly 1 million lots seen in November.

Scarce liquidity was likley to spur price volatility over the coming sessions but German debt was set to remain supported by the threat of mass sovereign credit ratings downgrades by Standard and Poor's still hanging over markets.

PRESSURE TO RESUME

Analysts expect Bunds to retest their recent highs with non-core bond markets likely to come under fresh pressure after Christmas with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.

"The ECB (bond buying programme)and three-year (long-term refinancing operations) may be able to expand the lifespan of Italy and Spain as issuers, but this is not a solution beyond the short term. Issuance in 2012 will therefore still be tough to digest," said Royal Bank of Scotland strategists in a note.

The next supply test comes in a week's time when Italy will sell 3- and 10-year bonds.

"We expect some pressure on yields through the auction, first there is the lack of liquidity and then the huge rally we had before the ECB tender, the positive sentiment, has already started to reduce," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti. (editing by Ron Askew)