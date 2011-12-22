* Huge ECB cash inflow shows no sign of boosting markets
* Spanish and Italian yields rise, no reinvestment seen yet
* Italy year-end auction highlights upcoming supply
challenge
By William James and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Dec 22 Spanish and Italian bond
yields crept higher on Thursday and underperformed German debt
as markets grew sceptical that banks would use funds borrowed
from the European Central Bank to buy lower-rated government
bonds.
Banks borrowed a huge 489 billion euros from the ECB at an
unprecedented offer of three-year loans on Wednesday, which some
had expected to be reinvested in Spanish and Italian debt and
help ease borrowing costs.
But, those looking for an immediate boost to Italy and Spain
were likely to be disappointed. Traders said the preference was
to reinvest some of the funds into safe-haven paper rather than
pick up the higher yields on offer from some of Europe's more
troubled states.
"What happened yesterday is not a silver bullet to the
crisis... but it is too soon to see the impact yet," said Niels
From, strategist at Nordea in Copenhagen.
"Even though we haven't really seen outperformance in Spain
and Italy since yesterday, I still see the auction as supporting
those two countries, but I don't see this causing a major spread
narrowing."
Spanish 10-year bond yields were 8 basis
higher at 5.39 percent and equivalent Italian yields
were up 5 bps at 6.86 percent. The rise unwound
only part of a sharp fall in both countries' borrowing costs
seen in the run up to the ECB operation.
Bund futures settled flat at 137.83, with traded
volume extremely light at just 235,000 lots, well below a daily
average of nearly 1 million lots seen in November.
Scarce liquidity was likley to spur price volatility over
the coming sessions but German debt was set to remain supported
by the threat of mass sovereign credit ratings downgrades by
Standard and Poor's still hanging over markets.
PRESSURE TO RESUME
Analysts expect Bunds to retest their recent highs with
non-core bond markets likely to come under fresh pressure after
Christmas with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
"The ECB (bond buying programme)and three-year (long-term
refinancing operations) may be able to expand the lifespan of
Italy and Spain as issuers, but this is not a solution beyond
the short term. Issuance in 2012 will therefore still be tough
to digest," said Royal Bank of Scotland strategists in a note.
The next supply test comes in a week's time when Italy will
sell 3- and 10-year bonds.
"We expect some pressure on yields through the auction,
first there is the lack of liquidity and then the huge rally we
had before the ECB tender, the positive sentiment, has already
started to reduce," said ING rate strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
(editing by Ron Askew)