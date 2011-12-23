* Italy underperforms ahead of year-end auctions
* Bunds steady, seen retesting contract highs
By William James
LONDON, Dec 23 Italian bonds were the main
underperformer in euro zone government debt markets on Friday,
with yields rising relative to Germany as investors looked ahead
nervously to Italy's final bond auctions of the year next week.
Market activity was very thin in the last trading session
before Christmas, exaggerating any price moves, but Italian bond
yields rose across the curve, with the 10-year yield
breaking above the 7 percent level.
That level has been seen as the key benchmark, above which
doubts escalate about whether Italy can afford to fund its
maturing debt.
Supply worries will dominate trading ahead of large Italian
redemptions early next year, with the next test coming as soon
as next week at sales of three and 10-year debt.
"It's going to be a pretty tough month for BTPs. It really
does depend which side of the bed the market gets out of on the
first trading day of next year," said David Keeble, global head
of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole.
"It's sentiment driven so it could go very well, it could go
very badly, I just don't think there's much inbetween."
Doubts also grew over whether huge demand for the European
Central Bank tender of cheap banking loans earlier this week
will be effective in easing the strain for troubled euro zone
economies.
The ECB stepped back into secondary markets this week to cap
a rise in yields and departing Executive Board member Lorenzo
Bini Smaghi said the central bank has the option to use
quantitative easing-style policies and can also boost its bond
buying if required.
Yields on Italian 10-year bonds were 8 basis
points higher at 7.01 percent, with the Spanish equivalent
almost 2 basis points lower at 5.41 percent.
BUNDS STEADY
German debt was set to remain supported with the threat of
mass sovereign credit ratings downgrades by Standard and Poor's
for the euro zone still hanging over markets. The rating
agency's verdict is expected in January, two European government
sources told Reuters.
March Bund futures were 20 ticks lower on the day
at 137.63 with 10-year yields one basis point
higher at 1.953 percent.
Technical charts pointed toward continued strength for Bunds
while the contract traded above 136.72, the 38 percent
retracement of the late November to mid-December rally, UBS
technical analyst Richard Adcock said.
"The immediate risk is back to the 138.86 failure high, with
breaks of this triggering upside to 139.23 and then the November
monthly extreme at 139.74," he said.
German bonds overall have seen total returns of 8.95 percent
year-to-date, according to the Markit iBoxx index while
Italian bonds have been one of the worst performers,
posting losses of 5.65 percent overall.
Above-average month-end index extensions - when investors
benchmarked to indexes adjust the duration of their portfolios
to reflect changes due to recently maturing and issued bonds --
were also seen supporting German debt.
The largest index extension were seen for Belgian debt, with
the 10-year rallying 11 basis points on the day.