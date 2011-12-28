* Italian yields up across curve as supply pressure weighs

* Wednesday BOT sales seen backed, Thursday bond sales eyed

* International investors wary of Italian refinancing risks

By William James

LONDON, Dec 28 Yields on Italy's debt rose on Wednesday, underperforming German bonds as pressure built ahead of Italian short-term debt sales and with higher-risk auctions of long-term paper due later in the week.

Italy, at the sharp end of the euro zone debt crisis, will sell up to 9 billion euros of six-month treasury bills and 2.5 billion euros of two-year zero coupon bonds later in the session. Demand from domestic banks is expected to provide for a smooth auction, albeit at a high cost.

"Everybody seems to expect the bill sales to go alright, but there's very few people around to participate. Tomorrow's sale of long-term debt should be more interesting," a trader said.

Yields on two-year Italian debt rose 11 basis points on the day to 5.31 percent while the benchmark 10-year bond was marked 5 bps higher at 7.03 percent. While the moves were a pointer to market sentiment, traders said that traded volumes were very low.

While benchmark yields remain above 7 percent, Italy faces a tough task to convince investors it will be able to continue refinancing debt at affordable levels, with the latest test of appetite coming with long-term debt sales on Thursday.

Pressure was likely to build on Italian debt ahead of the sale of 8.5 billion euros of three- and ten-year bonds, with some fearing weak demand owing to an increasingly scarce pool of willing international investors.

"The uncertainty surrounding the Italian auctions remains high as several European banks recently have made a point of (publicising) the large reductions in their exposures to Italian and Spanish government debt," said SEB strategists in a note.

"Hence it seems unlikely that banks outside Italy will show any meaningful interest in the upcoming auctions.

Bund futures traded 16 ticks lower on the day at 137.82, with extremely low liquidity fuelling volatile price movements. Ten-year German bond yields were 1.6 basis points higher at 1.94 percent. (Editing by John Stonestreet)