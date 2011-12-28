* Italian 10-year yields back above 7 pct; Bunds up
* Strong domestic demand for Italian short-term debt
* Sterner test to come at Thursday's 3-, 10-year bond
auctions
By Marius Zaharia and William James
LONDON, Dec 28 Italian 10-year government
bond yields bounced back above 7 percent on Wednesday before an
auction of 8.5 billion euros of debt on Thursday, which could
prove challenging in thin market volumes.
Italy sold 9 billion euros of six-month bills at a yield of
3.25 percent - just half the euro-era record high yield it had
to pay in November and analysts said the results could signal
that domestic investors were willing to support Thursday's
auction of three- and 10-year bonds.
Italian bonds rallied early in the session then reversed
most their gains in volumes traders said were about a tenth of
normal levels with many investors having closed their books for
the year.
"Tomorrow's auction is the main story ... Thin liquidity
could cause problems," one trader said.
The 10-year benchmark yield was last a touch
higher on the day at 7.05 percent, having fallen as low as 6.794
percent earlier. The two-year yield was still lower
than the previous close, at 5.14 percent.
The 7 percent level is psychologically important as such
yields have helped push other victims of the euro zone debt
crisis into seeking bailouts. Investors may become increasingly
nervous if yields rise further, especially as a wall of debt
redemptions is approaching.
Some in the market had hoped that part of the almost
half-a-trillion euros banks borrowed from the European Central
Bank last week would be reinvested in Italian and Spanish bonds,
but most of the funds have been deposited back with the central
bank instead.
"The uncertainty surrounding the Italian auctions remains
high as several European banks recently have made a point of
(publicising) the large reductions in their exposures to Italian
and Spanish government debt," SEB strategists said in a note.
"Hence it seems unlikely that banks outside Italy will show
any meaningful interest in the upcoming auctions."
Bund futures traded 26 ticks higher on the day at
138.24. Just over 100,000 contracts traded before 1530 GMT,
compared to volumes of close to a million seen earlier in
December.
Benchmark 10-year German bond yields were 1.8
basis points lower at 1.905 percent.
