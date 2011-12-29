LONDON Dec 29 German government bond futures edged higher on Thursday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of an Italian bond sale.

Italy plans to sell up to 8.5 billion euros of bonds, including new tranches of its three- and 10-year benchmarks, in its first long-term debt sale since the European Central Bank's huge three-year funding operation last week.

Yields are expected to fall from recent record highs with the ECB funding easing market pressure at least for now . Italy faces around 100 billion euros in bond redemptions and coupon payments between January and April.

March Bund futures were 7 ticks higher at 138.28 with benchmark 10-year yields little changed at 1.894 percent.

Two-year yields were a basis point lower at 0.16 percent after hitting euro lifetime lows of just 0.14 percent on Wednesday, benefiting from banks using nearly half a trillion euros of ECB funds to buy low-risk, highly-liquid assets.

Italian BTP futures were 5 ticks lower at 91.50, although there was little trade, with 10-year yields locked above 7 percent in the secondary market.

Liquidity in all markets is extremely thin over the Christmas and New Year period exaggerating price moves. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan, editing by Mike Peacock)