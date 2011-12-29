LONDON Dec 29 Italian government bond yields rose on Thursday ahead of an 8.5 billion euro bond sale.
Ten-year bond yields were 10 basis points higher on the day at 7.15 percent, pushing the spread over German Bunds to 525 bps.
The auction includes new tranches of three- and 10-year benchmarks.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)
