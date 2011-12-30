LONDON Dec 30 German government bonds
opened lower on Friday, the last trading day of the year, but
benchmark 10-year yields were set to post their biggest annual
fall since at least 1990, buoyed by investors seeking a safe
haven in the euro zone's debt crisis.
Ten-year yields have fallen almost 40 percent in
2011, according to Reuters data, eclipsing the rally seen in
2008 at the height of the financial crisis.
Safe-haven paper is likely to remain supported early next
year with concerns over Italy's cost of funding -- it faces
around 100 billion euros of bond redemptions and coupon payments
in the first four months of the year -- adding to pressure on
the periphery.
German debt with a maturity of 10-years or more has given
investors a total return of around 19 percent this year,
according to the Markit iBoxx index with longer-dated
Italian paper among the worst performers
.
March Bund futures were 29 ticks lower at 138.63,
having failed to break above December's 138.86 high in the first
moments of trading. The level is seen as key resistance in the
short-term if futures are to retest their all time highs.
Two-year bond yields were a basis point higher
at 0.17 percent after touching euro-era lows of just 0.14
percent earlier this week, while 10-year yields
were 2 basis points higher at 1.862 percent.
Trading volumes are thin over the Christmas and New Year
period, exaggerating price moves.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)