* German Bunds slip, unwind some of late 2011 rally

* Debt crisis to keep safe-haven demand strong in 2012

* Germany, France to kick-off year's issuance this week

By William James and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Jan 2 German government bonds fell on Monday, reversing some of the rally seen late in 2011, but with major markets centres closed trading was extremely thin and demand for Bunds was not expected to slow in the medium term.

Italian bonds outperformed in the quiet conditions with 10-year yields marked around 8 basis points lower at just below 7 percent.

The next few months will be critical for the euro zone with the debt crisis far from resolved and threatening to engulf Italy, which has around 100 billion euros of debt payments to meet in the first four months of the year, according to Reuters data.

"The debt crisis is still a massive obstacle for the whole of 2012," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

"For the next couple of weeks it may well feel okay although I think it will be a false sense of positivity and ultimately we'll fall back to where we left off last year, which wasn't a very pretty place."

Bund futures fell 73 ticks to 138.31, having quickly retreated from an opening high of 139.32. Benchmark 10-year yields were 4.6 bps higher at 1.89 percent.

Nevertheless, the underlying demand for liquid and low-risk German paper remained largely intact after a year-end rally which saw Bund futures gain over 5 points in December.

German bonds returned almost 10 percent across the curve last year and longer-dated paper almost 20 percent , according to the Markit iBoxx indexes.

"We expect a brief consolidation in the 10-year area of the curve after year-end buying has supported Bunds over recent sessions," said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz.

"A test of the 2 percent (yield) ... should fail over coming days, though, as the inaugural 2012 bond issuance activities by Spain and Italy should come in focus soon."

Germany and France will kick off the new year's debt issuance with bond sales on Wednesday and Thursday. Italy and Spain, the most closely watched issuers, will begin their 2012 fund-raising next week.

Spain's new government said on Friday that this year's budget deficit would be much larger than expected and announced a slew of surprise tax hikes and wage freezes.

Spanish government bond yields were little changed at 5.16 percent on Monday but trade was thin after the new year holiday.

"Tomorrow will be the test, but I don't think the market will react much to these announcements," said a bond trader in Madrid. "The tax hikes and cuts have been more or less discounted. They're measures already known by the markets, more or less." (Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)