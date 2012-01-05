LONDON Jan 5 German government bonds
opened lower on Thursday with core debt markets coming under
pressure ahead of a French debt auction, although there may be
room for a recovery if the sale goes well.
France, whose triple-A credit rating is under threat and is
seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt
crisis than Germany, will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of
long-term OAT bonds maturing in 2021, 2023, 2035 and 2041.
The sale is expected to draw solid demand however after
French bonds cheapened this week with Italian
and Spanish auctions next week a bigger concern to financial
markets.
Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy, said
French 10-year bonds looked attractive given the yield spread
over German Bunds has widened around 35 basis points since late
December.
"Markets are already pricing in the chance of a possible
downgrade of the French sovereign debt and ...news of credit
rating agency action is unlikely to lead to a massive sell-off
of the French debt from the current levels," she said.
March Bund futures were 18 ticks lower at 137.91
with 10-year yields up a basis point at 1.93
percent.
"The sell-off this week has been down to pre-positioning
ahead of the supply," said a trader.
"It feels as though people are positioned short so there is
room for a rally. Long-term money is still deciding on asset
allocations and has yet to come back in and it could still all
blow up."
Greek is pushing its way back into the debt crisis spotlight
with Prime Minister Lucas Papademos calling for more sacrifices
to secure the country's euro zone membership and avert an
uncontrolled default.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)