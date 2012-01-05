* Bunds reverse losses ahead of French auction

* Periphery comes under renewed pressure

* Pressure mounts as negative headlines stack up

LONDON, Jan 5 Safe-haven German government reversed early losses on Thursday as Spanish and Italian debt came under pressure but gains were capped ahead of a French auction which will test the depth of market concerns about euro zone states' ability to fund themselves.

Bunds could recover further if France manages to sell all its bonds without having to pay too high a cost.

France, whose triple-A credit rating is under threat and is seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis than Germany, will sell between 7 and 8 billion euros of long-term OAT bonds maturing in 2021, 2023, 2035 and 2041.

French bond yields were around 3 basis points higher although the sale is expected to draw solid demand however after French bonds cheapened this week.

Italian and Spanish auctions next week are a bigger concern to financial markets after a string of negative headlines, particularly about Spain.

Annalisa Piazza, market economist at Newedge Strategy, said French 10-year bonds looked attractive given the yield spread over German Bunds has widened around 35 basis points since late December.

"Markets are already pricing in the chance of a possible downgrade of the French sovereign debt and... news of credit rating agency action is unlikely to lead to a massive sell-off of the French debt from the current levels," she said.

March Bund futures were 11 ticks higher at 138.20 with 10-year yields up 1.5 basis points at 1.909 percent.

"The sell-off this week has been down to pre-positioning ahead of the supply," said a trader.

"It feels as though people are positioned short so there is room for a rally. Long-term money is still deciding on asset allocations and has yet to come back in and it could still all blow up."

Technical support in the Bund future from last Wednesday's 137.74 low has held this week, with another test of the level early on Thursday.

Financial markets remain in a cautious mood after a string of gloomy headlines on the euro zone debt crisis.

Greek is pushing its way back into the spotlight with Prime Minister Lucas Papademos calling for more sacrifices to secure the country's euro zone membership and avert an uncontrolled default.

"There's been consecutive bad headlines on Spain and Greece, especially the latter seems to be somewhat underrated at the moment," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The headlines with respect to lack of progress on the debt restructuring and Papademos' threat the March redemptions may not be met would have caused a stir late last year."

Spanish government bonds have underperformed their euro zone counterparts this week the country's economy minister said the public deficit for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP forecast by the new government..

A delayed debt repayment by the Spanish region of Valencia and a report banks will need to raise extra funds has done little to help sentiment.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 7.05 percent, with the Spanish equivalent up 8 basis points at 5.57 percent after rising around 35 basis points this week despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market.

Belgian bond yields were also up 10 basis points and Austrian yields four basis points. There are concerns over the latter country's exposure to Hungary where the government has fallen out with the International Monetary Fund (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra)