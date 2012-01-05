* Bunds higher after 7.96 bln euro French auction

* Focus turns to Italian, Spanish supply

* Periphery under pressure as negative headlines mount

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Jan 5 German Bunds rallied on Thursday and French paper reversed earlier losses after France drew solid demand at an auction of almost 8 billion euros of bonds.

However, bonds issued by Italy, Spain and Belgium were under pressure ahead of Spanish and Italian auctions next week which are seen as their first major financing tests of the year and Bunds may find further support ahead of them.

France, whose triple-A credit rating is under threat and is seen at a greater risk of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis than Germany sold bonds maturing in 2021, 2023, 2035 and 2041.

"Overall ... a decent set of results," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"However, given the clear risk of an imminent ratcheting up of market tensions as Italy's February-April redemption hump looms closer, today's sales should be seen as a successful battle rather than in any way determining the outcome of the war."

French bond yields were little changed on the day, after rising ahead of the sale. The benchmark 10-year yield stood at 3.329 percent.

Financial markets remain in a cautious mood after a string of gloomy headlines on the euro zone debt crisis and with Italy facing 100 billion euros of coupon and redemption payments in the first four months of the year.

Greece is also pushing its way back into the spotlight with Prime Minister Lucas Papademos calling for more sacrifices to secure the country's euro zone membership and avert an uncontrolled default.

"There's been consecutive bad headlines on Spain and Greece, especially the latter seems to be somewhat underrated at the moment," said Norbert Aul, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The headlines with respect to lack of progress on the debt restructuring and Papademos' threat the March redemptions may not be met would have caused a stir late last year."

SPANISH WORRIES

Spanish government bonds have underperformed their euro zone counterparts this week since the country's economy minister said the public deficit for 2011 may be higher than the 8 percent of GDP forecast by the new government..

"Spain has really been the main mover at the start of the year," a trader said.

"A lot of people seem to be putting on shorts there, maybe betting on a paring back of the Spanish Italian spread a little bit."

A delayed debt repayment by the Spanish region of Valencia and a report banks will need to raise extra funds has done little to help sentiment.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 10 basis points higher at 7.05 percent, with the Spanish equivalent up 8 basis points at 5.57 percent after rising around 35 basis points this week despite the European Central Bank buying bonds in the secondary market.

Belgian bond yields were also up 10 basis points while Austrian bonds underperformed their triple-A counterparts, with yields four basis points higher.

There are concerns over the latter country's exposure to Hungary where the government has fallen out with the International Monetary Fund and the cost of insuring against an Austrian credit default was at its highest level since the end of November.

March Bund futures were 69 ticks higher at 138.78 after breaking above the 138.48 highs set on Tuesday and Wednesday with market participants covering short positions set up ahead of this week's auctions.

Ten-year yields were down 6.5 basis points at 1.858 percent.

"The sell-off this week has been down to pre-positioning ahead of the supply," said another trader.

"It feels as though people are positioned short so there is room for a rally. Long-term money is still deciding on asset allocations and has yet to come back in and it could still all blow up." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; editing by Anna Willard)