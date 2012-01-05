LONDON Jan 5 German Bund futures extended gains on Thursday, widening the yield spread over peripheral bonds, with traders citing stop losses by various investors which have been short of Bunds going into this week's debt auctions.

Traders cited levels around 138.40 and 138.50 as triggers for the short-covering.

Bund futures were last 76 ticks higher on the day at 138.85. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Writing by Marius Zaharia)