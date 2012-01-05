LONDON Jan 5 German Bund futures pared gains on Thursday after better than expected U.S. employment data.

March Bund futures were last 42 ticks higher at 138.51, compared with around 138.65 ahead of the release.

The U.S. ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private sector employment rose by 325,000 in December, compared with a forecast for an increase of 178,000 jobs.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)