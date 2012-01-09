* Bunds slip after German data, falls seen as temporary

* Italian, Spanish yields fall ahead of crunch auction test

* Bunds remain in bullish trend, may break to new high

By William James

LONDON, Jan 9 German Bund futures slipped on Monday, but with markets already looking nervously to debt sales from the region's lower-rated sovereigns, falls were likely to be limited and investor appetite for risk low.

The key gauge of sentiment this week will be the performance of Spain and Italy in the run-up to their first debt auctions of the year, with little sign investors have started 2012 any keener to buy the countries' bonds.

Yields on lower-rated euro zone debt were slightly lower in morning trade, but with Italian 10-year paper yielding 7.13 percent and the Spanish equivalent at 5.74 percent there was little let-up in the pressure on the region's weaker states.

"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply. While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

Bund futures slipped 11 ticks in thin early trade to stand at 138.73, with better-than-expected export data from German temporarily lifting the investor gloom.

Despite the fall, Bunds were expected to outperform Spanish and Italian debt before the bond auctions on Thursday and Friday.

"The market seems to be in a pretty nervous state and so it will clearly be looking for a concession ahead of those auctions," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers clear space on their books for the influx of new debt.

Markets had low expectations a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy would ease concerns. The leaders will discuss the final details of a deal to increase fiscal coordination in the euro zone.

"What more can they say? ... If anything it just gives us a reminder that the euro crisis is still ongoing," a trader said, adding that Bunds could retest their highest levels. The futures contract hit a record of 139.58 in November.

Technical charts from Commerzbank showed Bunds remain in a broadly bullish channel defined over the last four months with the risk of a break to new highs at the upper extreme, which comes at 140.19 this week and extends to 140.26 next week. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)