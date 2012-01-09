* Bunds slip after German data, falls seen as temporary
* Italian, Spanish yields fall ahead of crunch auction test
* Bunds remain in bullish trend, may break to new high
By William James
LONDON, Jan 9 German Bund futures slipped
on Monday, but with markets already looking nervously to debt
sales from the region's lower-rated sovereigns, falls were
likely to be limited and investor appetite for risk low.
The key gauge of sentiment this week will be the performance
of Spain and Italy in the run-up to their first debt auctions of
the year, with little sign investors have started 2012 any
keener to buy the countries' bonds.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone debt were slightly lower in
morning trade, but with Italian 10-year paper yielding
7.13 percent and the Spanish equivalent
at 5.74 percent there was little let-up in the
pressure on the region's weaker states.
"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply.
While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is
likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
Bund futures slipped 11 ticks in thin early trade
to stand at 138.73, with better-than-expected export data from
German temporarily lifting the investor gloom.
Despite the fall, Bunds were expected to outperform Spanish
and Italian debt before the bond auctions on Thursday and
Friday.
"The market seems to be in a pretty nervous state and so it
will clearly be looking for a concession ahead of those
auctions," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets in Edinburgh.
Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers
clear space on their books for the influx of new debt.
Markets had low expectations a meeting between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy
would ease concerns. The leaders will discuss the final details
of a deal to increase fiscal coordination in the euro
zone.
"What more can they say? ... If anything it just gives us a
reminder that the euro crisis is still ongoing," a trader said,
adding that Bunds could retest their highest levels. The futures
contract hit a record of 139.58 in November.
Technical charts from Commerzbank showed Bunds remain in a
broadly bullish channel defined over the last four months with
the risk of a break to new highs at the upper extreme, which
comes at 140.19 this week and extends to 140.26 next week.
