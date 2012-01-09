* Italian, Spanish yields fall ahead of crunch auction test
* Spread tightening seen temporary, auctions to add pressure
* Bunds remain in bullish trend, may break to new high
By William James
LONDON, Jan 9 Spanish and Italian bond
yields fell on Monday, reversing part of a sharp rise in
borrowing costs last week, with traders citing an appetite to
book short-term profits despite a negative outlook on both
countries.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields fell by 9 and 14 basis points respectively on the day.
Traders said investors bought the bonds to close out profitable
short positions after a sharp rise in yields the previous week.
"This doesn't seem to be a move based on news flow... what
we've seen this morning is some position squaring - a natural
reaction to the heavy moves we've seen over the last week," said
Michael Leister, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.
The fall in Italian yields left the benchmark 10-year
borrowing cost at 7.11 percent, above the 7 percent danger level
that pushed Greece Ireland and Portugal into seeking external
aid and still 50 bps higher than at the beginning of last week.
Spain and Italy will be closely watched in the run-up to
their first debt auctions of the year, with little sign
investors have started 2012 any keener to buy the countries'
bonds than they were in 2011.
"The main focus is still the Italian and Spanish supply.
While we've got that lurking over us I think the market is
likely to still be a little bit wary," said Eric Wand,
strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of euro zone 2012 government bond supply
r.reuters.com/gev45s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Markets had low expectations a meeting between German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy
would ease concerns. The leaders will discuss the final details
of a deal to increase fiscal coordination in the euro
zone.
"What more can they say? ... If anything it just gives us a
reminder that the euro crisis is still ongoing," a trader said,
adding that Bunds could retest their highs.
Bund futures slipped 20 ticks in low-volume trade
to stand at 138.64, with better-than-expected German export data
helping to temporarily lift the investor gloom, but remained
within sight of the record 139.58 hit in November.
WEIGHT OF SUPPLY
Despite the day's move tighter in spreads, Bunds were
expected to resume outperformance relative to Spanish and
Italian debt before the bond auctions on Thursday and Friday.
"The market seems to be in a pretty nervous state and so it
will clearly be looking for a concession ahead of those
auctions," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital
Markets in Edinburgh.
Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers
clear space on their books for the influx of new debt.
Technical charts from Commerzbank showed Bunds remain in a
broadly bullish channel defined over the last four months with
the risk of a break to new highs at the upper extreme, which
comes at 140.19 this week and extends to 140.26 next week.
Greece's intractable debt problems also offered support for
the currency bloc's safest debt. The country may face bigger
write-downs on its debt than the 50 pct already proposed
.
"Greece still has potential to move the market given the
threat of a default is seemingly increasing on a daily basis,"
DZ Bank's Leister said.
Reflecting this, 10-year Greek bonds traded at just 35 pct
of face value and two-year paper at
around 27 pct, also taking into account the perceived value of
any new bonds the paper may be swapped for.
(Graphic by Vincent Flasseur and Kirsten Donovan, editing by
Nigel Stephenson)