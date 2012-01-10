* Bunds fall as equities snap near 1-week losing streak

* But Bund retreat seen capped by Greek debt problems

* Italian, Spanish debt seen volatile before key auctions

* Austrian debt sale draws healthy demand despite Hungarian unease

* French/German spreads tighten on Fitch comments (Updates with fresh prices, comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Jan 10 German Bunds fell on Tuesday as European equities snapped a near one-week losing streak, cooling demand for safe-haven government bonds, but further falls were seen capped by concerns over Greece's intractable debt problems.

A debt sale in Austria drew healthy demand despite its bonds coming under pressure recently because of the country's exposure to recently downgraded Hungary, while a Dutch auction was also well-received by markets.

Traders said the results of the sales swayed some investors to switch out of Bunds into those higher-yielding markets.

"There has been a lot of supply and that has taken its toll, and equity markets are generally better bid and it has been a 'risk on' day in that respect," one trader said.

At 1615 GMT, Bund futures were 37 ticks lower at 138.73, with 10-year yields up 3 basis points to 1.87 percent.

Reports that Greece planned to retroactively introduce collective action clauses (CACs) on some existing debt as it seeks a deal with private bondholders to avert a potential default kept a floor under Bunds, traders and strategists said.

Greece's debt problems were again in focus after Germany and France warned on Monday it will get no more bailout funds until it agrees a bond swap with creditor banks.

Greek 10-year debt yields have been soaring again in recent weeks by as much as a full point daily, with the moves exaggerated by a lack of liquidity in the market.

"There's a lot of noise behind the Greek restructuring," Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

"The reports on the collective action clauses is quite a big deal... It does nothing for the credibility of Greece if it eventually wants to return to the debt market." ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"TRULY FRIGHTENING"

Investors were also on edge before debt auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy, which will test appetite for the bonds of the two countries now at the forefront of the debt crisis.

Italy's funding quest is particularly tricky as its yields linger above 7 percent. Data on Monday showed Italian banks' dependence on European Central Bank loans grew significantly in December from the previous month.

"Truly frightening is the only way to describe it ... Italy is still on the edge," FxPro chief strategist Michael Derks said.

"If retail depositors continue to abandon Italian banks - and frankly, why would you risk leaving your deposits there - the situation will become unsustainable. There are no easy answers for Italy. It can only get harder."

Meanwhile, Italian and Spanish 10-year yield spreads over German benchmarks were tighter on the day at 526 bps and 364 bps respectively, helped by the greater appetite for riskier assets such as equities.

"There's more risk appetite. We've even had real money accounts interested in Portugal and Ireland these days," the trader said.

The French/German 10-year yield spread narrowed by 10 bps to 138 bps as Fitch said it did not expect to downgrade France this year. (Graphics by Scott Barber, Vincent Flasseur and Kirsten Donovan, editing by Nigel Stephenson)