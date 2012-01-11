LONDON Jan 11 Bund yields held steady on Wednesday as the market readied for a sale of German five-year bonds, supported by wider euro zone funding concerns ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions later in the week.

Germany will sell 4 billion euros of new five-year bonds with a 0.75 percent coupon -- the lowest at that maturity in the euro era. Recent German auctions have seen mixed demand, with investors caught between desire for low-risk assets but with the low returns on offer putting off some in the primary market.

However, the relatively small amount of the paper on offer and large coupon and redemption payments due from triple-A rated issuers this week and last were expected to support the sale.

"It's a small amount for a new bond and should go OK although German auctions aren't really the focus at the moment," a trader said.

On Monday, investors more concerned with the return of, rather than the return on, their cash paid to lend to Germany with negative yields at a six-month bill auction .

March Bund futures were 12 ticks lower at 138.60, with 10-year cash yields down 0.2 basis points at lower at 1.883 percent.

Bunds have traded in a roughly 1.5 point range this year in volumes still only around half of normal levels and with the market struggling for direction as positive U.S. data points to a brighter economic outlook, which could however be wiped out if the euro zone debt crisis gets worse.

The trader said many investors were yet to get involved in the secondary market.

"We've slowly been seeing some real money coming back to the market but new issues are where the cash is being put to work at the moment."

Although lower on the week, Bunds are still well supported as Greece scrambles to secure further vital aid and wider markets were also on edge before debt auctions later in the week from Spain and Italy, which will test appetite for the bonds of the two countries at the forefront of the debt crisis.

Peripheral yields have, however, fallen this week with the better tone partially attributed to comments from an official at Fitch Ratings that the agency did not expect to cut France's triple-A credit rating this year.

"We've seen a small but steady spread tightening, particularly in Spain, and it looks like the locals are supporting the market. We're not seeing the same in Italy, however, and Spain is outperforming quite significantly," said Peter Schaffrik, rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

The spreads of Spanish bond yields over equivalent maturity German Bunds have narrowed sharply, despite the looming supply, with the 10-year spread around 14 basis points lower on the day and 30 basis points tighter on the week.

"If this was indeed fresh cash coming into the Spanish market so close to the next auction, then participants may be wary of fresh short positions today, in anticipation of a strong auction," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

However, Italian paper has fared less well, with the 10-year spread over Bunds narrowing only around 20 bps and with 10-year bond yields still stubbornly above 7 percent.

Spain sells up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016 paper on Thursday, while Italy offers up to 4.75 billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)