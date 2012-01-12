* Spanish bonds well-bid before auction

* A good auction not seen as enough to restore long-term confidence

* ECB seen holding fire on any further monetary easing

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 12 Spanish and Italian government yields fell sharply on Thursday as investors expected Spain's first auction of 2012 to be well received but that was not seen as enough to restore investor confidence on the country over the long-term.

Bunds fell after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, also ahead of a European Central Bank meeting. The bank was expected hold fire on any further monetary easing.

Spain's Treasury will auction a new three-year benchmark bond and reopen two bonds each maturing in 2016, in a sale expected to attract support from domestic banks flush with ECB cash.

"It feels like it's set up to be a reasonable auction," the trader said. "We are interested in how the Spanish auction goes but I don't think it's the be-all and end-all of market sentiment today."

"The risk of a credit event in Greece is probably more important."

Banks and investment funds have been negotiating with Athens for months on a bond swap scheme -- central to a second bailout to avoid a Greek default -- but senior European bankers said on Wednesday talks about private sector creditors paying for part of a second Greek bailout are going badly.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields fell 7.7 basis points to 5.28 percent, while Italian government bond yields were 24 bps lower at 6.79 percent.

Bond prices typically fall ahead of an auction as dealers clear space on their books for the influx of new debt. But Spanish bonds have seen a rally in recent days, covering previously held short-positions.

SHORT-TERM RELIEF

Italy will also venture into markets with short-term bills before embarking on this year's massive campaign of bond issuance at an auction on Friday.

Successful Italian and Spanish auctions would only provide the market with temporary relief, said Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbak.

"There are just too many obstacles out there,(people are) waiting for the Greek debt swap, waiting for rating verdicts," he said.

Still, he said Spanish bonds were looking vulnerable after their recent gains.

"We get a bit more cautious at these levels for the Spanish bond market, yields have fallen quite a bit," he said. "We would prefer Belgium and Italy over Spain, as Spain has seen a bit too much outperformance of late, so we see a risk that this might reverse."

Spanish bonds underperformed Italian debt on Thursday.

The German Bund future was down 13 ticks on the day at 139.22, having hit a two-month high within sight of the record 139.58 level in the previous session.

The ECB is widely expected to keep interest rates steady at 1.0 percent later this session, after two consecutive rate reductions and a slew of other measures in recent months. Investors will look to ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference to gauge the bank's outlook on the economy and the crisis..

Markets are looking for any sign the ECB could steer rates into uncharted territory in coming months -- most analysts expect a cut in February or March -- or whether it is happy to leave them as the economy is showing some tentative signs of life. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)