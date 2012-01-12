(Updates to settlement)
* Spanish, Italian yields fall after debt sales
* Solid demand for Spanish bonds, Italian T-bills
* ECB holds rates at 1 percent
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Jan 12 Spanish and Italian
government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after strongly
bid debt auctions in the two countries at the frontline of the
debt crisis made for an encouraging start to their hefty 2012
funding programmes.
Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction of a
new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016,
while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale,
reflecting the success, at least for now, of what amounts to a
back-door bailout by the European Central Bank.
Banks are flush with cash after the ECB injected nearly half
a trillion euros of three-year funds into the system in December
and the auctions had been expected to go well after traders
supported strong domestic buying of Spanish paper in the
secondary market this week.
Another such tender operation is due in February but there
were doubts that many were following the 'carry trade' route by
using the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding bonds.
"The resounding Spanish result today is related to the ECB
cash but perhaps rather a product of banks setting up collateral
for the next three-year operation," said Rabobank rate
strategist Richard McGuire.
"Should this be correct, the strategic implication is that
you should not fight the peripheral spread tightening in coming
weeks but after the next tender operation would be the time to
look at spread wideners."
The yield differential between Spanish 10-year bonds and
German benchmarks stood at 335 basis points, about 20 basis
points tighter on the day and over 50 basis points tighter on
the week.
Italy sells three-year bonds on Friday, along with 2018
paper. Another solid sale could fuel further
tightening in the spread between lower-rated countries' bonds
and German debt but would not be enough to decisively restore
investor confidence in Spain and Italy's ability to raise
long-term funding.
"Now it's Italy's turn to follow up," said a trader. "We've
seen some buyers today which is encouraging."
The fall in yields was particularly pronounced at the
short-end of the two countries' curves with two-year Spanish and
Italian government bond yields
shedding 22 bps and 49 bps respectively.
ITALY OUTPERFORMANCE
After a sharp rally earlier this week Spanish bonds
underperformed Italian debt as the auction results raised
expectations for a successful Italian sale on Friday.
The Italian/Spanish 10-year government bond yield
spread briefly hit its tightest level in a month at 137 basis
points.
"Italian paper is (benefiting) from the good Spanish auction
and the one-year BOT auction in Italy was also a strong result,"
a second trader said.
"Maybe the Italians decided to follow in the Spanish
footsteps in terms of market action, because basically Spanish
banks and domestic accounts have been buying three-year paper
like crazy for the next LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)."
The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold at 1
percent and said the flood of cheap three-year money was helping
the euro zone banking system substantially.
March Bund futures settled 19 ticks lower at
139.16, with benchmark 10-year yields 1.3 basis
points higher at 1.837.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)