By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Jan 12 Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after strongly bid debt auctions in the two countries at the frontline of the debt crisis made for an encouraging start to their hefty 2012 funding programmes.

Spain sold double the targeted amount at its auction of a new three-year bond and two existing bonds maturing in 2016, while yields halved at an Italian T-bill sale, reflecting the success, at least for now, of what amounts to a back-door bailout by the European Central Bank.

Banks are flush with cash after the ECB injected nearly half a trillion euros of three-year funds into the system in December and the auctions had been expected to go well after traders supported strong domestic buying of Spanish paper in the secondary market this week.

Another such tender operation is due in February but there were doubts that many were following the 'carry trade' route by using the cheap funds to buy higher-yielding bonds.

"The resounding Spanish result today is related to the ECB cash but perhaps rather a product of banks setting up collateral for the next three-year operation," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

"Should this be correct, the strategic implication is that you should not fight the peripheral spread tightening in coming weeks but after the next tender operation would be the time to look at spread wideners."

The yield differential between Spanish 10-year bonds and German benchmarks stood at 335 basis points, about 20 basis points tighter on the day and over 50 basis points tighter on the week.

Italy sells three-year bonds on Friday, along with 2018 paper. Another solid sale could fuel further tightening in the spread between lower-rated countries' bonds and German debt but would not be enough to decisively restore investor confidence in Spain and Italy's ability to raise long-term funding.

"Now it's Italy's turn to follow up," said a trader. "We've seen some buyers today which is encouraging."

The fall in yields was particularly pronounced at the short-end of the two countries' curves with two-year Spanish and Italian government bond yields shedding 22 bps and 49 bps respectively.

ITALY OUTPERFORMANCE

After a sharp rally earlier this week Spanish bonds underperformed Italian debt as the auction results raised expectations for a successful Italian sale on Friday.

The Italian/Spanish 10-year government bond yield spread briefly hit its tightest level in a month at 137 basis points.

"Italian paper is (benefiting) from the good Spanish auction and the one-year BOT auction in Italy was also a strong result," a second trader said.

"Maybe the Italians decided to follow in the Spanish footsteps in terms of market action, because basically Spanish banks and domestic accounts have been buying three-year paper like crazy for the next LTRO (long-term refinancing operation)."

The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold at 1 percent and said the flood of cheap three-year money was helping the euro zone banking system substantially.

March Bund futures settled 19 ticks lower at 139.16, with benchmark 10-year yields 1.3 basis points higher at 1.837. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson, John Stonestreet)