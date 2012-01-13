LONDON Jan 13 German Bunds opened lower on Friday before the first Italian bond auction of the year, which is expected to find solid demand in line with Thursday's better-than-expected Spanish debt sale.

Spain sold double its maximum targeted amount in an auction of three- and four-year government debt, with yields falling significantly from previous sales following a massive liquidity injection by the European Central Bank late last year.

This boosted hopes that Spain and Italy, the two countries most exposed to an escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, could muddle through a very busy refinancing schedule in the first quarter.

Italy will sell three-year bonds on Friday along with 2018 paper, and a good result could lead to further tightening in yield spreads between German Bunds and debt issued by the bloc's most indebted sovereigns.

At 0707 GMT, the Bund future was 19 ticks down on the day at 138.97, with the benchmark 10-year yield up 2 basis points at 1.855 percent. The Italian/German 10-year yield spread shrank by some 40 bps on Thursday to around 480 bps.

"It feels OK for now so possibly (the tightening) will go a bit further until the next major news," one trader said.

Seeking to take advantage of the improving mood, Belgium announced a special auction of up to 500 million euros of 2028 and 2035 bonds for Friday.

But sentiment remains fragile, with worries over a deal with private investors to voluntarily write down half of the value of their Greek debt lingering in the background.

Societe Generale chief executive Frederic Oudea told newspaper Les Echos that the deal, which is vital to secure a second bailout for the heavily indebted country, had a good chance of happening in coming days.

But on Thursday the head of a private-sector bondholder group said time was running short to clinch a deal, while euro zone sources said Athens might force reluctant investors to accept losses. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)