LONDON Jan 13 The yield spread between Italian and German bonds narrowed on Friday ahead of an Italian debt auction which was expected to be well received.

Market sentiment has improved towards lower-rated sovereign debt, after a sale of Spanish bonds and Italian T-bills on Thursday met with solid demand.

The 10-year Italian/German government bond yield spread narrowed 15 basis points to 466 bps -- near its lowest in one month.

The 10-year Spanish/German government bond yield spread tightened 7 bps to 327 bps. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)