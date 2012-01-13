LONDON Jan 13 Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell further below the psychologically important 7 percent level on Friday ahead of a bond sale which is expected to be well-bid.

Market sentiment has improved towards lower-rated sovereign debt after a sale of Spanish bonds and Italian T-bills on Thursday met with solid demand.

Benchmark ten-year Italian government bond yields fell 17 basis points to 6.48 percent -- the lowest since Dec 9.

Two-year Italian government bond yields slumped 40 basis points to 3.98 percent -- its lowest since September.

