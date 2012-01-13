LONDON Jan 13 German Bund futures reversed losses on Friday ahead of an Italian auction, with traders citing technical support at levels that could not be broken earlier this week.

"Broadly speaking I would say as long as we are above the 138.50-138.40 level, the charts look quite bullish," a trader said.

The German Bund future rose 18 basis points to 139.34 -- within sight of a record high at 139.58. It opened in negative territory.

The turnaround came before a sale of Italian bonds which is expected to be solid and has underpinned Italian debt in the secondary market in early trade. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirstan Donovan)