UPDATE 2-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
LONDON Jan 13 Italian bond yields bounced off session lows, the euro fell sharply and German Bund futures hit record highs on Friday as an Italian debt sale did not go as well as many in markets had expected.
Italian 10-year bond yields were last 7 basis points lower at 6.586 percent, off session lows of 6.48 percent hit before the auction. German Bund futures hit a record high of 139.86.
U.S. Treasuries rose as well, while the euro fell sharply to a session low of $1.2788, from around $1.2841.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index pared gains, up 0.4 percent at 1,022.69 points having been up as much as 1,026.81. (Reporting by London markets team)
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest since May 2014
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02142017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Minister for State of Electronics P.P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary Sanjeev Mittal and Microsoft Corp. India Chairman Bhaskar Pramanik at CII event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Union Bank of Indi
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.