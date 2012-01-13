LONDON Jan 13 Italian bond yields bounced off session lows, the euro fell sharply and German Bund futures hit record highs on Friday as an Italian debt sale did not go as well as many in markets had expected.

Italian 10-year bond yields were last 7 basis points lower at 6.586 percent, off session lows of 6.48 percent hit before the auction. German Bund futures hit a record high of 139.86.

U.S. Treasuries rose as well, while the euro fell sharply to a session low of $1.2788, from around $1.2841.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index pared gains, up 0.4 percent at 1,022.69 points having been up as much as 1,026.81. (Reporting by London markets team)