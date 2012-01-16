* S&P mass downgrade, broken Greek PSI talks weigh

* Portuguese yields jump on forced selling

* ECB takes widening pressure off Italian, Spanish spreads

* Bunds keep close to record highs, technicals supported (Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Jan 16 Italian and Spanish bond yields slipped on Monday, with traders saying purchases by the European Central Bank offset pressure from S&P's salvo of euro zone downgrades, but the relief could be shortlived on the rising risk of a disorderly Greek default.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yields bucked the stabilisation in other euro zone debt, jumping almost two full points to 14.5 percent, with some investors forced to sell the paper after it fell out of investment-grade indices.

Standard & Poor's downgraded the ratings of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by two notches late on Friday, also cutting those of France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch apiece. Germany's triple-A rating remained intact.

The downgrades were broadly expected and German Bund futures consolidated after hitting a record high of 140.23 on Friday. But some strategists and traders said the contracts could yet reach new peaks as investors were reminded of the fragility of the euro zone's anti-crisis tools.

Robert Talbut, chief investment officer at Royal London AM, said he already favoured Bunds against other euro zone bonds and that the downgrades did not affect his strategies.

"It was expected, it probably could have been worse, but it continues to highlight the strains that Europe currently has," said Talbut, who runs assets worth 40 billion pounds.

Analysts say the downgrades will almost certainly lead to a rating cut for the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, as it would be politically difficult for the still top-rated Germany or Finland to make up for France's guarantees to the fund.

An Austrian finance ministry spokesman however said individual euro zone countries' participation in the EFSF has been determined by European Union leaders and has not been changed.

Italian two-year yields fell eight basis points to 4.35 percent, having opened at around 4.6 percent. Ten-year yields were two bps lower at 6.64 percent in Italy and down by a similar amount at 5.22 percent in Spain .

Traders said the ECB was seen buying Italian and Spanish debt in the three- to 10-year tenors.

"I don't think we can now take the view that we've had the worst of the news. We still have a huge amount of uncertainty around Greece and the risk of a disorderly default if negotiations fall apart," said WestLB strategist John Davies.

GREECE AGAIN

In another blow to confidence in the currency union's chances of muddling through the crisis, talks on a debt swap by private creditors seen as crucial to avoid an unruly Greek default broke up without agreement in Athens on Friday.

A Greek default could lead to a break-up of the euro zone and may trigger a deep recession within the bloc.

Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor expected the Greek worries to send peripheral spreads wider in the near term, while Rabobank's favourite trade, a Dutch/French spread widening, could "easily" have some 20 basis points more to go from about 100 bps.

Traders were also looking to issuance later this week, with Spain in particular expected to face a tough test with bonds maturing longer than the ECB loans that eased the way for shorter-dated sales last week.

Equivalent French and EFSF spreads over Germany were little changed, but the cost of insuring Italian, Spanish, French, Austrian and Belgian debt against default rose.

Bund futures settled 8 ticks lower at 139.86, with 10-year German cash yields little changed at 1.77 percent.

Momentum indicators such as the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) suggested Bund futures were likely to move further up into uncharted territory in the next few weeks, UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.

The 138 percent Fibonacci extension at 142.26 is the next target beyond the current record high, Adcock added.

"Technically, Bunds still look quite attractive, but yields are very low now," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"We need a deterioration in the situation in Euroland or we need to see signs that the global economy is heading into recession for yields to break below 1.70 and I don't think we're going to get that this week." (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)