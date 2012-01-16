* S&P mass downgrade, broken Greek PSI talks weigh
* Portuguese yields jump on forced selling
* ECB takes widening pressure off Italian, Spanish spreads
* Bunds keep close to record highs, technicals supported
(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Jan 16 Italian and Spanish bond
yields slipped on Monday, with traders saying purchases by the
European Central Bank offset pressure from S&P's salvo of euro
zone downgrades, but the relief could be shortlived on the
rising risk of a disorderly Greek default.
Portugal's 10-year government bond yields bucked the
stabilisation in other euro zone debt, jumping almost two full
points to 14.5 percent, with some investors forced
to sell the paper after it fell out of investment-grade indices.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the ratings of Italy, Spain,
Portugal and Cyprus by two notches late on Friday, also cutting
those of France, Austria, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia by one
notch apiece. Germany's triple-A rating remained intact.
The downgrades were broadly expected and German Bund futures
consolidated after hitting a record high of 140.23 on
Friday. But some strategists and traders said the contracts
could yet reach new peaks as investors were reminded of the
fragility of the euro zone's anti-crisis tools.
Robert Talbut, chief investment officer at Royal London AM,
said he already favoured Bunds against other euro zone bonds and
that the downgrades did not affect his strategies.
"It was expected, it probably could have been worse, but it
continues to highlight the strains that Europe currently has,"
said Talbut, who runs assets worth 40 billion pounds.
Analysts say the downgrades will almost certainly lead to a
rating cut for the euro zone's EFSF bailout fund, as it would be
politically difficult for the still top-rated Germany or
Finland to make up for France's guarantees to the fund.
An Austrian finance ministry spokesman however said
individual euro zone countries' participation in the EFSF has
been determined by European Union leaders and has not been
changed.
Italian two-year yields fell eight basis points
to 4.35 percent, having opened at around 4.6 percent. Ten-year
yields were two bps lower at 6.64 percent in Italy
and down by a similar amount at 5.22 percent in Spain
.
Traders said the ECB was seen buying Italian and Spanish debt
in the three- to 10-year tenors.
"I don't think we can now take the view that we've had the
worst of the news. We still have a huge amount of uncertainty
around Greece and the risk of a disorderly default if
negotiations fall apart," said WestLB strategist John Davies.
GREECE AGAIN
In another blow to confidence in the currency union's
chances of muddling through the crisis, talks on a debt swap by
private creditors seen as crucial to avoid an unruly Greek
default broke up without agreement in Athens on Friday.
A Greek default could lead to a break-up of the euro zone
and may trigger a deep recession within the bloc.
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor expected the Greek
worries to send peripheral spreads wider in the near term, while
Rabobank's favourite trade, a Dutch/French spread widening,
could "easily" have some 20 basis points more to go from about
100 bps.
Traders were also looking to issuance later this week, with
Spain in particular expected to face a tough test with bonds
maturing longer than the ECB loans that eased the way for
shorter-dated sales last week.
Equivalent French and EFSF
spreads over Germany were little changed, but the cost of
insuring Italian, Spanish, French, Austrian and Belgian debt
against default rose.
Bund futures settled 8 ticks lower at 139.86, with
10-year German cash yields little changed at 1.77
percent.
Momentum indicators such as the MACD (moving average
convergence divergence) suggested Bund futures were likely to
move further up into uncharted territory in the next few weeks,
UBS technical analyst Richard Adcock said.
The 138 percent Fibonacci extension at 142.26 is the next
target beyond the current record high, Adcock added.
"Technically, Bunds still look quite attractive, but yields
are very low now," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA
Capital Markets.
"We need a deterioration in the situation in Euroland or we
need to see signs that the global economy is heading into
recession for yields to break below 1.70 and I don't think we're
going to get that this week."
